Washington State Lands Former FCS Standout QB Caden Pinnick

Washington State has already been active in the transfer portal with it having been opened for nearly a week now. The Cougars have several big roles to fill this offseason with the most notable being at the quarterback position with the departure of Zevi Eckhaus. It seems as though WSU may have already found his replacement, though, and they dipped their toes into the FCS to do it. Former UC Davis signal caller Caden Pinnick is on his way to Pullman.

Pinnick, who was a redshirt freshman with the Aggies last season, had a stellar first year. He threw for 3,206 yards and 32 touchdowns while running for another 437 yards and three scores. He helped lead UC Davis to a 9-4 overall record and to the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs. Along the way he also garnered a lot of national recognition, winning the Big Sky Conference's Freshman of the Year award and landing as a finalist on the Jerry Rice Award list (an accolade given annually to the top FCS freshman).

Pinnick will bring with him a dual-threat ability and a whole lot of athleticism to the QB spot for Washington State. He is difficult to contain the pocket and knows how to extend plays with his feet. Pinnick is also a sharp passer, completing nearly 70% of his throws last year. He finished his freshman season with a 172.4 passer rating and averaged 267.2 yards per contest.

He will present a very different QB style than Eckhaus had for the Cougars. Pinnick will do a lot with his feet and, when he does call his own number, he will rely heavily on his speed and quickness to elude defenders. If his skills are implemented correctly, Pinnick will be able to stretch out opposing defenses just by his sheer threat of running. Putting him behind a stout offensive line will make him even more dangerous.

Thus far Pinnick is one of seven confirmed incoming transfers to WSU per 247 sports and is one of just two offensive additions. He joins a quarterback room that has lost not only Eckhaus but Ajani Sheppard, Dalton Anderson and Jaxon Potter. As of now Julian Dugger, Owen Eshelman and Jake Tiryakioglu are the other signal callers on the roster.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI