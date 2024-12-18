Who Is Interim Washington State Head Coach Pete Kaligis?
On Wednesday, Washington State University announced that head football coach Jake Dickert would be leaving the Palouse for Wake Forest.
For the Cougs’ contest against Syracuse in the upcoming Holiday Bowl, they will be led by assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis.
A Washington native and former UW player, the 53-year-old was an offensive guard on the Huskies’ 1991 national championship squad. He began his coaching career in 1994 with DII Western Washington, then made the jump to Division I in 1999 with his alma mater as a strength and conditioning coach.
Kaligis then spent four seasons as an offensive assistant at Montana, before moving down to Wyoming where he spent 2009 to 2021 coaching a variety of positions, including offensive line, running backs, and defensive tackles. He also had a stint as the team’s defensive run-game coordinator. He then joined Dickert’s staff at Washington State prior to the 2022 season.
The Holiday Bowl will be Kaligis’ second game as an acting head coach. He served one game in that role with Wyoming in 2012, a loss to Boise State, while head coach Dave Christensen served a suspension.
The 8-4 Cougars face the 9-3 Syracuse Orangemen on December 27 at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium. The Holiday Bowl kicks off at 5 PM PT on FOX.
