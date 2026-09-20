WSU's run game finally broke loose. Can it do the same against Arizona?

It was a good day Saturday for the Washington State Cougars’ run game in a 48-7 victory over Duquesne.

WSU rushed for 316 yards, the most yards in a game in 21 seasons, when it totaled 330 yards against UCLA (2005).

And the rotation of three running backs - the physical Kirby Vorhees, the speedy Maxwell Woods and the rugged Leo Pulalasi - all had key moments against the Dukes.

Woods recorded his second career 100-yard rushing effort with his game-high 116 yards on 11 carries - just off his career-best 117 yards gained last season against Utah State.

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Maxwell Woods (3) takes the handoff from quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) against the Duquesne Dukes during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vorhees registered his first career 100-yard effort for the Cougars with 109 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard score to close a strong third quarter.

It was the first time since 2005 that a pair of WSU running backs eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the same game. Jerome Harrison (113 yards) and DeMaundray Woolridge (105 yards) were the last duo to accomplish that in a game against Grambling State in Seattle.

Dual-threat quarterback Caden Pinnick added 76 yards to the attack Saturday, including his second rushing touchdown of the season.

“We’ve got to continue that,” WSU first-year coach Kirby Moore said. “Hopefully their confidence grows with the guys up front in execution.”

Arizona will provide a much tougher test

After seeing the run game take off against an overmatched FCS opponent, the question this week will be if the Cougars can run with similar authority against another top-50 run defense in Arizona.

Led by middle linebacker Taye Brown and defensive lineman Tre Smith, the Wildcats rank 48th in the country in run defense at 117.0 yards per game.

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) celebrates with linebacker Taye Brown (6) during the second quarter of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And while Arizona hasn’t been as stout statistically as Washington and Kansas State - both ranked in the top 25 in run defense - the Wildcats still present a challenge, especially featuring an active defensive front.

Vorhees knows many will chalk up one of WSU’s historic performances running the football Saturday to the level of defense it was facing.

“It was a little bit of a mismatch (against Duquesne),” Vorhees said. “But if the offensive line is working and all stepping in the right direction, and all (of them) got their hands inside and are running their feet, (the run game) is going to bounce, it is going to pop.

“That is the nature of outside zone.”

WSU needs to find the right offensive line combination

As important as it was for the three running backs to find a rhythm on Saturday, it is equally important for the Cougars to find the most effective run-blocking combination.

On Saturday, senior Jonny Lester - considered a better run blocker than a pass protector - moved back to left guard from right tackle.

Having Lester back next to left tackle Ashton Tripp fortifies the left side of the line as run blockers. That is the side Vorhees went on his 58-yard scoring run.

“It starts up front with the offensive line and getting to the second level,” Moore said.

WSU's running backs believe bigger plays are coming

If the run-blocking continues to show marked improvement, Vorhees knows the running backs will eventually find the room for big plays - against any defense.

“None of us got recruited here to bash our head into the wall until something happens,” Vorhees said. “We are all here to make plays - whether if those plays are if Max has to truck somebody or I have to outrun somebody.”