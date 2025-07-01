Assessing Cedric Coward's Fit With the Memphis Grizzlies
Entering the draft last week, the Memphis Grizzlies were looking for a versatile wing who could produce on both ends of the floor. They seem to have gotten just that when they selected WSU forward Cedric Coward with the 11th overall pick.
Coward's draft stock rose after an impressive performance at the NBA combine in May. Last season with the Cougars(should be noted it was only a seven-game sample size) he displayed strong shot-blocking ability, good overall defensive instincts and also shot 40% from beyond the arc. This combination has led some scouts to suggest Coward could fit the mold of a traditional "three and D" type of player in the NBA. Overall passing vision is also a strength of Coward's, and this could come in handy playing alongside guys like Ja Morant and Zach Edey.
Given the log-jam that the Grizzlies now have at wing, nobody can say for sure what Coward's exact role will be this coming season. Former Washington State star Jaylen Wells, who will be returning from an injury, is practically a lock for the starting lineup. Veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whom they acquired in a trade with Orlando, will also see a lot of the floor. Returners GG Jackson and Cam Spencer are also likely to play a role this year.
This being said, the fact that the Grizzlies traded up in order to draft Coward suggests that they have an affinity for his style of play, making it more likely that he could have an immediate impact. It is absolutely possible that Mephis will run a primarily three-man wing rotation consisting of Wells, Coward and Caldwell-Pope. Even if he doesn't start right away, Coward could be the next man up when 32 year-old KCP heads to the bench.