Washington State basketball erupts for highest point total in 35 years in first win of season

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief now.

The Washington State Cougars are in the men’s basketball win column, courtesy of a 123-87 victory over Northwest University, an NAIA program from Kirkland, Wash.

Sebastian Akins led four WSU scorers with double figures with 27 points, matching his career-high from the 2024-25 season when he was the Summit League freshman of the year for the University of Denver.

The Cougars shot a season-best 68 percent from the floor (45 of 66 field goals), and outrebounded the height-challenged Eagles, 55-24.

It was the most points WSU has scored in a game since the 1990-91 season when it tallied 131 in a win over Prairie View A&M.

“Excited for us to get on the board, get a win,” third-year WSU coach David Riley said. “We clearly have a lot of work to do as a team. We are still building our identity.“

Here are three instant takeaways in WSU’s victory over Northwest University:

1. Washington State dominates the paint from the opening tip

Riley said as soon as the team returned from its two-game East Coast swing at High Point and Duquesne, the focus the past two days in practice was defense - especially at the rim.

“The biggest thing was to protect the paint,” Riley said.

Being the much taller lineup, the Cougars were well-positioned to do that - and did by allowing just 20 points in the paint. Northwest University shot just 39.5 percent on two-point field goals (but did make 14 3-pointers).

More impressively was how the Cougars attacked the interior from the get-go - first getting Ladji Dembele going (season-high (season-high 11 points), then Tyler Kropp off the bench (all 12 of his points came in the first half).

WSU made its first 14 field goals in the paint - until Lazerek Houston missed a dunk attempt with 7:16 to go in the first half.

The Cougars tallied 68 of their 123 points in the paint overall.

“There were good stretches,” Riley said.

2. Sebastian Akins makes a compelling case for a bigger role

There wasn’t a lot of buzz about Akins coming into the start of the season. He was sidelined with injury, and didn’t play in either of the team’s exhibition games at New Mexico and Washington.

He is catching up - and passing others on the depth chart - quickly.

Akins started the game with a 3-pointer - and just kept it going, scoring 19 of his game-high 27 points in the first half.

“He’s really a high-IQ player who can do a lot for us,” Riley said. “He can get to the paint, and uses ball fakes and his eyes so well.

“As he gets healthy … he is going to come on strong for us.”

3. Brayden Kyman makes an immediate impression in season debut

A 13th player made his season-debut Saturday - 6-foot-8 freshman Brayden Kyman, out of Aliso Viejo, California.

And what a first 23 seconds it was for the forward.

A few seconds after coming into the game in the first half, Kyman swatted away a shot by Northwest leading scorer Christian Watkins.

On WSU’s next trip, Kyman lined up a right-arc 3-pointer, and sank it with ease.

Two possessions later for the Eagles, Nick Cubley tried getting to the rim - and Kyman blocked the shot.

A redshirt candidate, Kyman ended up finishing with five points and four rebounds in 12 minutes.