Washington State Basketball Recruiting: 2025 Point Guard Offers
The Cougars are aiming high in their recruitment of the point guard position this season, having offered several different players at the position already, all of whom are out-of-state prospects.
With the incoming talent they already have, David Riley is looking to fortify the position for the 2025 season through the high school ranks in addition to the transfer portal. Here are the five lead guards from the prep ranks that have Washington State scholarship offers.
JJ Mandaquit | Utah Prep | Hurricane, UT – A four-star point guard from Utah Prep, JJ Mandaquit is the 51st ranked player in the country according to 247 Sports, the ninth at his position, and the third best in the state. The 6-foot-1 lead initiator has offers from all kinds of different prestigious programs, including Brigham Young, Louisville, Cal, Creighton, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Virginia, San Diego State, Utah, and UCLA.
Semetri Carr | Archbishop Riordan | San Francisco, CA – Carr is an undersized (6-foot, 165 pounds) but highly skilled four-star point guard prospect from California who ranks 123rd in the nation overall, 19th in the state, and 13th at his position. Like Mandaquit, he has offers from all over, including Southern Cal, Colorado, Washington, UNLV, SMU, New Mexico, San Diego State, and Cal.
Lino Mark | Notre Dame Prep | Sherman Oaks, CA – Another slight-of-frame guard in this crop of players is Lino Mark from Notre Dame, a super quick ball handler that can facilitate an offense. Rated as a three-star by 247 Sports, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound lead initiator has offers from West Virginia, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Southern Cal, Loyola Marymount, TCU, SMU, and Arizona State.
Gavin Hightower | Sierra Canyon | Chatsworth, CA – Yet another California-based point guard, this one from the legendary Sierra Canyon, Gavin Hightower is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard who is rated as a three-star by 247 Sports. He has garnered offers from various schools, mostly on the West Coast, including Cal, Loyola Marymount, Sacramento State, New Mexico, Utah, and a few others.
It's clear the mold that Riley is looking for in these guards, mostly in that they're quick and can run an uptempo offense, as Eastern Washington last season was 66th in the nation in pace of play. If he can land any of these pedigreed players, it will only raise the ceiling for the Cougars in 2025.
