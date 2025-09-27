Washington State Basketball's 2025-2026 Schedule Includes Home-And-Home with Gonzaga
The Washington State men's basketball program will begin their 2025-2026 season with an exhibition against the New Mexico Lobos on October 25. After two months of non-conference play, the Cougars begin their second West Coast Conference slate on December 28, the full extent of which was announced on Friday. That first game will be in North Portland against the Portland Pilots.
Cougar fans in Seattle will also have a chance to see their team in action on Tuesday, December 30 when they play a road game at WCC newcomers Seattle University.
The two most-exciting contests on WSU league schedule, however, are once again against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
WSU will host Gonzaga between Tuesday, January 13 and Thursday, January 15 at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. The Bulldogs will have their turn to host at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane between Tuesday, February 10 and Thursday, February 12.
The Cougars finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 19-15 and record 8-10 in WCC play. Gonzaga won both meetings with the Cougars last season, an 88-75 result in Spokane and a score of 84-63 in Pullman.
2025-2026 will be WSU's second and final season in the West Coast Conference before the Pac-12 resumes regular competition for the 2026-2027 season.
Full Washington State Men's Basketball Schedule
2025-2026 WSU Men's Basketball West Coast Conference Schedule
Dec. 28 - Sunday - at Portland - Portland, Ore.
Dec. 30 - Tuesday - at Seattle - Seattle, Wash.
Jan. 2 - Friday - Loyola Marymount - Pullman, Wash.
Jan. 4 - Sunday - Oregon State - Pullman, Wash.
Jan. 10 - Saturday - at Saint Mary's - Moraga, Calif.
Jan. 13-15 - Tues-Thurs - Gonzaga - Pullman, Wash.
Jan. 17-18 - Sat-Sun - at San Francisco - San Francisco, Calif.
Jan. 20-22 - Tues-Thurs - at San Diego - San Diego, Calif.
Jan. 24-25 - Sat-Sun - Pepperdine - Pullman, Wash.
Jan. 27-29 - Tues-Thurs - Seattle - Pullman, Wash.
Jan. 31- Feb. 1 - Sat-Sun - Portland - Pullman, Wash.
Feb. 3-5 - Tues-Thurs - at Oregon State - Corvallis, Ore.
Feb. 7-8 - Sat-Sun - Santa Clara - Pullman, Wash.
Feb. 10-12 - Tues-Thurs - at Gonzaga - Spokane, Wash.
Feb. 17-19 - Tues-Thurs - Pacific - Pullman, Wash.
Feb. 21-22 - Sat-Sun - Saint Mary's - Pullman, Wash.
Feb. 24-26 - Tues-Thurs - at Loyola Marymount - Los Angeles, Calif.
Feb. 28-March 1 - Sat-Sun - at Pepperdine - Malibu, Calif.