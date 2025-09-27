Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State MBB Announce Updates To Non-Conference Schedule

Joe Londergan

Jan 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch performs during a game against the St. Mary's Gaels in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. St. Mary's Gaels won 80-75. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
David Riley enters his second season as the head coach of Washington State men's basketball later this fall.

The Cougs will play six non-conference opponents in their home arena of Beasley Coliseum. On Friday, WSU finalized the start times for those six contests.

The Cougars open the regular season on Monday, November 3, against the Idaho Vandals. Tipoff of that contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT.

After a road trip later that week, the Cougs return for a three-game home stand before the the Southwest Maui Invitational in Hawaii.

On Monday, November 10, WSU host St. Thomas University, also at 6:30 p.m. PT. That Friday, November 14, WSU host the archrival Washington Huskies for an 8 p.m. tipoff.

WSU will then have five days off before hosting Southern Utah at 8 p".m. PT on Wednesday, November 19.

Following the conclusion of the Maui invitational over Thanksgiving week, WSU will play at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. They'll then head home for a Sunday afternoon bout with Nevada on December 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT.

After a road game against USC and a neutral site game against Eastern Washington in Spokane, WSU will play their final non-conference game of the regular season at home against the Mercer Bears. That contest is scheduled for another 2 p.m. PT tipoff on Saturday, December 20.

The Cougars finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 19-15. The Cougs posted an 11-5 record in conference play and a 10-4 record at home.

2025-2026 will be WSU's second and final season in the West Coast Conference before the Pac-12 resumes regular competition for the 2026-2027 season.

Full Washington State Men's Basketball Schedule

2025-26 WSU Men's Basketball Nonconference Schedule
Nov. 3          Monday              Idaho                                    Pullman, Wash.
Nov. 7              Friday                       at Davidson                                    Davidson, N.C.
Nov. 10        Monday              St. Thomas - Minnesota        Pullman, Wash.
Nov. 14        Friday                 Washington                          Pullman, Wash.
Nov. 19        Wednesday        Southern Utah                       Pullman, Wash.
Nov. 24           Monday                   vs Chaminade                                Lahaina, Hawai'i
Nov. 25           Tuesday                  vs Arizona State or Texas         Lahaina, Hawai'i
Nov. 26           Wednesday            Maui Invitational Final Round  Lahaina, Hawai'i
Dec. 2              Tuesday                  at Bradley                                       Peoria, Ill.
Dec. 7          Sunday               Nevada                                 Pullman, Wash.
Dec. 14           Sunday                    at Southern California                Los Angeles, Calif.
Dec. 17           Wednesday            vs Eastern Washington              Spokane, Wash.
Dec. 20        Saturday             Mercer                                 Pullman, Wash.

