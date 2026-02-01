Washington State Blast Portland 104-74 With Three-Point Barrage

Washington State demolished a Portland Pilots team ravaged by injury and illness in Pullman on Saturday night. The Cougars reached their highest point total they have achieved under head coach David Riley in the 104-74 result.

En route to the win, WSU tied their highest three-point total this season with 16 makes from distance, shooting 51.6% in that category. Collectively, the Cougars shot 55.4% from the field, 36-of-65.

Eemeli Yalaho record a career-high with 26 points, including five makes from beyond the three-point line. The Texas Tech transfer connected on eight of his ten field goal attempts and also grabbed nine rebounds.

Three other Cougars also reached double figures on the afternoon. Rihards Vavers scored 18 points with four made three-pointers. Meanwhile ND Okafor and Simon Hildebrandt contributed 15 and ten points, respectively. Adria Rodriguez also posted nine assists, a career high for the Spaniard.

Reigning WCC Freshman of the Week Ace Glass finished with nine points and seven assists.

WSU got off to a hot start and never looked back. Yalaho did not miss a field goal attempt in the opening 20 minutes. WSU's ball movement was incredibly effective, as the team totaled 14 assists, finding open players on the perimeter. The Cougars sank ten of their first 17 three-pointers.

In the second half, Portland had more opportunities from the free throw line but couldn't capitalize. The Pilots sank only 12 of their 22 shots from the charity stripe. They could not make up the distance on three-point shooting either, making three of 12 from distance.

WSU's win will move them to 11-13 overall as they find their third consecutive victory. The Cougars have now won eight of their 12 home contests this season.

The Cougs will look to make it four in a row this week as they take a road trip to the other side of Pac-12 territory. WSU will take on a struggling Oregon State side on Wednesday, February 4 in Corvallis. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network. A win over the Beavers would be just the Cougs' second true road win of the season. They'll return to Pullman next Saturday for a matchup against Santa Clara.

