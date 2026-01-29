Pro Cougs: Two Washington State Alumni Set to Face Off in Super Bowl LX

The NFL Playoff field has finally shrunken down to the final two teams, with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks set to face off on February 8th in Super Bowl 60. Two former Washington State Cougars are still fighting for a championship and will duke it out to see which can bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in the conference championship round:

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)

The NFL's "evil empire" is back in the Super Bowl after their gritty 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos. With offense incredibly sparse, including just 86 passing yards from quarterback Drake Maye, it's no surprise that Williams saw light usage. He didn't see any targets and was on the field for just 15 total snaps, running 8 total routes.

Against a vaunted Seattle secondary, the Patriots might need some of Williams' explosive ability to take home their 7th Super Bowl victory. He could see an uptick of snaps, especially if the game takes on a high-scoring identity. As he has been in the past for a handful of games this season, if he's able to generate some chunk plays, he could become a major factor.

Next Game: Sunday, February 8, 6:30 PM EST - vs Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)

In a high-octane NFC Championship matchup, the Seahawks took down the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 to advance to their first Super Bowl since 2015. A hot start for the rushing game saw Lucas leading the way, but it quickly dissipated as the game became much more pass-heavy. He was on the field for all 67 offensive snaps and posted some respectable metrics per Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with an offensive grade of 71.8, a run-blocking grade of 66.5, and a pass-blocking grade of 75.4.

The Patriots' defensive line has given massive trouble to all three opponents they've faced in the postseason, and Lucas will be tested for all 60 minutes. The Seahawks' offense could take the game into its own hands, but they could be shut down just as easily, especially by a New England defense that has done so in three straight games. Lucas will have some hefty responsibilities to protect QB Sam Darnold, and will be an important player to watch.

Next Game: Sunday, February 8, 6:30 PM EST - vs New England Patriots (14-3)

Other Cougs who finished the season on rosters: Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals), Chau Smith-Wade (Carolina Panthers), Jack Wilson (Indianapolis Colts), Jaden Hicks, Gardner Minshew, Esa Pole, Jaylen Watson (Kansas City Chiefs), Daiyan Henly (Los Angeles Chargers), Brennan Jackson (Las Vegas Raiders), Daniel Ekuale (Pittsburgh Steelers), Frankie Luvu (Washington Commanders).

Who will be the next former Washington State player to crack an NFL roster?

