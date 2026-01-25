Washington State Blow Out Pepperdine To End Losing Streak

After losing their previous four contests, Washington State got a much-needed victory on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were victorious against the Pepperdine Wave by a final score of 95-79.

WSU led by as many as 23 points, draining a season-high of 16 three-point field goals in an effort where they never trailed.

Simon HIldebrandt came off the bench to lead WSU in scoring, posting a season-high of 19 points, including five three-pointers. Collectively, WSU shot 53.1 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from distance. Rihards Vavers and Ace Glass also knocked down four three-pointers each. Glass also led the team with five assists, while Emmanuel Ugbo was the team's leading rebounder with eight.

In the first half, Washington State made a statement with their three-point shooting early. Hildebrandt was a perfect five-for-five from the field, including his first four three-pointers. Eemeli Yalaho also hit his only two three-point field goals of the half, while Vavers hit on three-of-five from deep. Defensively, the Cougars also managed to force nine Pepperdine turnovers, which they converted into 14 points. WSU countered a surge by Pepperdine late in the first half to take a ten-point, 47-37 lead into the halftime break.

In the second half, Hildebrandt went cold with just one make on six attempts from distance. Vavers also made just one of four. However, more of the lineup more involved in the scoring. Ace Glass quickly racked up 13 points in the second half, while ND Okafor had a perfect half with 11 points, shooting four-for-four from the field and three-for-three on free throws. Pepperdine managed to win the final five minutes 14-7, but WSU had put together too big of a cushion by that point as the Cougars closed out the 16-point victory.

The win brings Washington State to 9-13 overall on the season with a 4-5 record in West Coast Conference play. WSU's 95 points also mark their second-highest total this season, their highest since the November 19, 98-74 win over Southern Utah.

Washington State will have a short break before they return to action on Wednesday, January 28. They'll host Seattle U that night at 6:30 p.m. in Pullman on ESPN+. In a year where it's clear that WSU's only shot at the NCAA Tournament lies in an unlikely run through the WCC Tournament, all wins the rest of the way will be important to gaining a favorable seed.

