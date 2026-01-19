Washington State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players in 2025

In 2025, the Washington State Cougars grabbed a victory in a bowl game for the first time in close to a decade and a winning record at 7-6.

In an offseason of heavy transition for the program, the Cougars look to be making a move back towards an offensive identity under new head coach Kirby Moore.

Under the old guard of Jimmy Rogers, the offense wasn't particularly potent, averaging 22.5 points per game, finishing outside the top 100 in FBS in that category. A mix of longtime Cougs and new faces contributed in the effort.

Here are Washington State's players from the offensive side of the ball with the highest Pro Football Focus grades who played in at least 12 games.

Tony Freeman - 76.0 Overall Grade

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tony Freeman (0) lines up for a play against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Re-signing wide receiver Tony Freeman for the 2026 campaign was a huge win for WSU this transfer portal window. Freeman played in all 13 games this season, finishing as the highest-graded offensive Coug to do so. Freeman received a grade of 77.4 in the passing attack, 64.5 in pass blocking, 59.5 in the running game, and 52.0 as a run blocker. In addition to his valuable contributions as a punt returner, Freeman caught 54 passes for 590 yards with three touchdowns,

Joshua Meredith - 72.5 Overall Grade

Nov 29, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Joshua Meredith (18) is introduced before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Washington State's leading receiver in 2025, Freeman has played his last down for the Cougars after a memorable four-year career in Pullman. Meredith received a grade of 76.0 in the passing game, 59.6 in the running game, and 42.2 as a run blocker. The San Diego native caught 57 passes for 723 yards and three touchdowns this past season.

Kirby Vorhees - 72.4 Overall Grade

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) takes the hand off from Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) against the Toledo Rockets in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Another key retention from this portal window, Vorhees was WSU's leading rusher in 2025 with 138 carries for 576 yards with five touchdowns with an average of 4.2 yards per carry. He also caught 19 passes for 125 yards. Vorhees appeared in 12 of WSU's games this year with a grade of 65.9 in passing, 55.5 in pass blocking, 73.1 as a runner, and 57.5 as a run blocker.

Leo Pulalasi - 71.0 Overall Grade

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Leo Pulalasi (20) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Pulalasi, another running back who will return to the Palouse in 2026, received a grade of 60.2 in the pass game, 65.8 as a pass blocker, 74.0 as a rusher, and 67.4 as a run blocker. Pulalasi rushed 38 times for 205 yards, while catching 12 passes for 77 yards in 2026.

Maxwell Woods - 68.8 Overall Grade

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Maxwell Woods (3) takes a handoff from wide receiver Darrius Clemons (4) during the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Woods had the highest yards per carry average on the team in 2025 at 6.3. He rushed a total of 36 times for 225 yards with 18 receptions for 138 yards. The redshirt freshman laid a strong foundation for the rest of his career in Pullman, grading at 67.6 in the passing game, 11.3 as a pass blocker, 75.5 in the running game, and 54.2 as a run blocker.

Notes

-Wide receiver Devin Ellison received the highest overall offensive grade at 79.4, though he only appeared in two games. Ellison will try to find a bigger role at New Mexico State next season after moving through the transfer portal.

-Starting quarterback Zevi Eckhaus finished his final college season with an overall grade of 74.5.

-Brock Dieu finished his career as the Cougars' top-graded offensive lineman (61.2) and the top-graded pass blocker at 76.3.

-Wide receiver Leyton Smithson finished the season as the top-graded run blocker at 70.8, though he served as a run blocker on 43 total snaps. After spending his entire college career at WSU, Smithson has used up his eligibility.

