Washington State Blows Late Lead at Loyola Marymount, Drops Second Straight Game

Washington State's rough string of road results continued on Wednesday as the Cougars dropped a 67-66 result against Loyola Marymount.

The Cougars have now lost ten of 11 true road games this season. The loss was also the second in a row for WSU. Their record falls to 12-18 overall with a 7-10 mark in West Coast Conference play.

Ace Glass led the Cougars in scoring with 20 points. Eemeli Yalaho came one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The loss made a tough week even tougher for David Riley's group. The Cougars were again without forward Emmanuel Ugbo, who was officially suspended for the remainder of the season earlier this week.

In the first half, it looked as if Washington State would be able to cruise to a victory after connecting on seven shots from beyond the arc, including three by Rihards Vavers. LMU went 0-for-10 in that category. WSU also looked to have the rebounding advantage, grabbing 21 compared to 14 by the Lions. The Cougs led 39-24 at the break.

Washington State turned the ball over eight times in the second half, which LMU turned into 14 points. LMU's shooting beyond the arc also improved and the Lions made 10-of-11 free throws. The Lions took the lead for the first time since the opening minutes with 1:32 remaining in the game. LMU went on a 10-5 run over the final three-minutes of the game. Down four with seven seconds remaining, WSU took too long to find a shot for Ace Glass, who connected on a three-pointer bring WSU within one point with less than a second left on the clock.

LMU's Myron Amey Jr. played a fantastic second half, scoring 20 of his 31 points. Amey also finished with six rebounds and five assists.

With Wednesday night's loss, Washington State are now incapable of securing one of the top four seeds in the WCC Tournament. The Cougars play their regular season finale on Saturday, February 28 against Pepperdine. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

The WCC Tournament is set to begin in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 5 from the Orleans Arena.