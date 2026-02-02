Ex-Gators Speedster Tank Hawkins Looks to Round Out 2026 WSU Receiving Corps

The Washington State receiver group has seen a lot of attention so far this offseason as far as the portal is concerned. Five former Cougar wideouts left last month when the portal opened but four fresh faces came in at the spot as well. Of those four, two make their way over to Pullman from the SEC. Daniel Blood, previously of Missouri and, perhaps even more notably, Tank Hawkins from Florida has joined the new-look receivers room.

Hawkins, who was only a sophomore for the Gators in 2025, will try to get more playing time this upcoming season with Washington State. In two seasons in Gainsville, Hawkins appeared in 11 games, hauling in 16 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Last fall was a clear step back for the Virginia native in terms of on-field action and thus production but he should see an increased role for a WSU unit that has lost big names like Devin Ellison and Joshua Meredith.

Hawkins is a smaller pass catcher, standing at just 5'9' and weighing in at 178 pounds but what he may lack in frame he makes up for in speed. A four-star athlete and ESPN Top 25 receiver out of the 2024 recruiting class out of IMG Academy, Hawkins possesses extreme athleticism and speed. He competed in track in high school, clocking a 10.37 in the 100-meter dash and winning the 60, 100 and 200-meter races during his prep career. He had offers from Oregon, Alabama, Penn State and Miami before landing with Florida.

That speed mixed with his good hands will undoubtedly make Hawkins an asset for the Cougars in 2026. He will be joining another proven standout at the position in Tony Freeman who is sticking around for his senior season. That duo has the chance to be effective this fall for first-year head coach Kirby Moore. Moore, an offensive mind and former receiver himself, will surely be able to use Hawkins in a variety of ways in the new offense.

Hawkins will be competing for starting time with the aforementioned Blood as well as fellow incoming transfer receivers Darrius Clemons (Oregon State) and Jordan Dees (West Georgia). His chances to see the field sooner rather than later, however, should be solid based on the speed and agility upside he brings to the table.

