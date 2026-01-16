Washington State Dominated By #9 Gonzaga in Pullman

In need of a big victory for their WCC resume, Washington State instead ran into the buzzsaw that currently is the No. 9 team in the nation. Gonzaga left Pullman with an 86-65 win over the Cougars on Thursday night.

Gonzaga ruled out star forward Braden Huff due to a knee injury for at-least a month just prior to the game. The Cougs had their own depth issues as Rihards Vavers was ruled out after suffering a concussion in practice earlier in the week.

ND Okafor got into foul trouble early and only played about ten minutes, which clearly impacted WSU's options inside, as well as their defense in the paint.

In the first half, Washington State did a decent job of keeping pace with the Bulldogs, thanks in-part to some strong three-point shooting by Ave Glass and Simon Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt, the transfer from High Point, connected on three-of four from deep and hit WSU's only free thrwow attempt. However, Okafor's absence was felt as the Cougs were outscored in the paint in the opening 20 minutes 28-6. Gonzaga led by ten, 43-33, at the break.

Okafor picked up his fourth foul in the opening second of the second half and was again sent to the bench. He would later foul out with no points and only two rebounds. Graham Ike continued to dominate for the Bulldogs, with 13 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the second half. WSU were held to only nine field goals on 27 attempts in the final 20 minutes as Gonzaga cruised to the final whistle.

Jan 15, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) celebrates after a play against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 86-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Ike finished with an impressive stat line: 23 points and 11 rebounds with five assists in Gonzaga's winning effort.

Ace Glass, Jerone Morton, and Simon Hildebrandt tied for the lead in scoring on WSU's side with 16 points apiece. While it was far from the biggest factor in WSU's loss, the Cougars making ten of 20 free throw attempts didn't help things.

The loss will drop the Cougars to 8-11 overall and 3-3 in West Coast Conference play. WSU won't have long to dwell on the loss with a trip to California in their immediate future. David Riley's group play at San Francisco on Sunday, January 18 at 4 p.m. before heading further south to face San Diego on Wednesday night.

