Pro Cougs: How Washington State Alumni Performed in the NFL Wild Card Round

As the NFL playoffs move into the Divisional round, Wild Card weekend had some electrifying games across the board. The number of teams still left has begun to shrink, and with it the amount of Washington State alumni remaining in action, with a handful of former Cougs continuing to be key pieces in playoff matchups.

With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in the Wild Card round:

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)

The Patriots' first playoff game since 2021 was a success, taking down the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in a hard fought battle. It was a slow start for the New England offense, putting up just 6 points in the first half. A passing day that wasn't entirely up to the standard that MVP candidate Drake Maye has been putting out recently saw just 1 target heading Williams' way, with the rookie wideout catching it for 7 yards.

Next Game: Sunday, January 18, 3:00 PM EST - vs Houston Texans (12-5)

OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)

Lucas and the Seahawks earned the top seed in the NFC, giving them a first round bye. They will hit the field for their first playoff action next week against the San Francisco 49ers, coming off an upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Next Game: Saturday, January 17, 8:00 PM EST - vs San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)

The Chargers offense had a rough day against the Patriots defense, but Henley certainly did his part to contain the high-powered New England offense. Despite the loss, he posted an impressive 81.0 Pro Football Focus defensive grade, with plenty of impactful plays. He picked off a tipped pass early in the 1st quarter, recorded a quarterback pressure, and made 11 total tackles with 3 defensive stops.

Next Game: N/A

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)

Carolina made a run at a major upset in their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, falling just short by a score of 34-31. The 4th seed Panthers kept it close, but the Rams' star power elevated them to a late victory. It wasn't the best day for Smith-Wade, highlighted by 2 missed tackled on 5 chances. His PFF grade was a rough 48.1 across 50 total snaps as well. In coverage, he was thrown at 4 times, allowing 3 receptions for 20 yards.

Next Game: N/A

