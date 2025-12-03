Washington State Fall in Road Game At Bradley, Despite Double-Double From Yalaho
Washington State made a long trip east to Peoria, Illinois this week, ending with a 64-60 loss against Bradley University of the Missouri Valley Conference. The Cougars will fall to 3-6 on the season and their losing streak will stretch to three games after dropping two games in Maui.
Junior Texas Tech transfer Eemeli Yalaho turned in his second double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman phenom Ace Glass led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points on the night. ND Okafor and Tomas Thrastarson also finished the night in double figures.
Defensively, WSU couldn't find an answer for Bradley's Demarion Burch, who finished the game with 23 points to lead all scorers.
Washington State led the entire first half, making 12-of-30 from the floor. They were shot out of a cannon to start the game, building a 12-3 lead in the first five minutes. Bradley quickly fought back, however, rapidly closing the gap in the final ten minutes of the half. The Cougars had a slim 29-28 lead at the halftime break.
In the second half, WSU continued to struggle with turnovers, adding 13 to the seven that they committed in the first half. Bradley finished the game with 23 points off of those turnovers. While the Cougs shot well from beyond the arc in the second half, nailing five of seven, it wasn't enough to keep the Braves at a distance. Guard Montana Wheeler delivered a furious performance off the bench, finishing with 15 points and three steals in 22 minutes.
In the final minute, the game was tied at 60-60. Washington State fed Okafor inside the paint, who missed a contested look from close range. Bradley grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 34.5 left on the game clock. Bradley took a two-point lead with a dunk from Ahmet Jonovic. The Cougars attempted to tie the game with six seconds left, but a missed jumper in traffic led to another Bradley rebound. Bradley made two free throws to close the game with a final score of 64-60.
WSU will now make the trip back to Pullman, where they'll host the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sunday, December 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+.