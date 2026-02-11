Washington State MBB Drops Third Straight at No. 11 Gonzaga

Washington State's losing streak moved to three games on Tuesday night with a blowout defeat at the hands of the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

As the two familiar sides squared off in Spokane, the Cougs were outmuscled to the tune of 83-53 with 31 of the Bulldogs' points coming off of WSU turnovers. David Riley's team lost possession 21 times on Tuesday.

Jerone Morton finished as WSU's leading scorer with 15 points, also contributing a team-high four assists. Rihards Vavers also contributed 14 points and was the team's leading rebounder with six.

Gonzaga's Graham Ike was the game's leading scorer with 20 points, sinking eight of ten field goal attempts.

Washington State managed only six field goals in the first half. Neither team caught fire from outside, but Gonzaga proved to be the stronger, more physical side with 32 points in paint, forcing 11 turnovers in the meantime. The Cougs went the final five minutes of the first half without a field goal as Gonzaga built up a 48-21 lead at the break.

In the second half, Gonzaga's second unit saw the majority of the work, as freshman guard Davis Fogle made five of his six field goal attempts. Fogle finished the game with 17 points, along with a key defensive effort that included three blocks and three steals.

WSU ended the game on an 8-1 run over the final three minutes, but it made little difference as Gonzaga secured their ninth consecutive win in the series with the Cougars. WSU still have not won a game at Gonzaga since the 2007 campaign.

The loss drops Washington State to 11-16 overall on the season with a record of 6-8 in West Coast Conference play. WSU have just one true road win on the season, which came back on December 28 at Portland.

Following the loss, Washington State will have a week's reprieve from game action before they take on the Pacific Tigers in Pullman. That contest is scheduled for February 18 at 6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+. It will be the first of a two-game homestand for WSU, who also host Saint Mary's on February 21. The Cougars will then finish the regular season on the road with games at Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine.

