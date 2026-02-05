Washington State Blow 17-Point Lead in Loss At Oregon State

On a night where an exciting West Coast Conference slate was highlighted by Gonzaga's upset loss at Portland, the Washington State Cougars also suffered a tough defeat in their own trip to the state of Oregon.

WSU dropped a 74-64 result at Oregon State on Wednesday night. Their three-game winning streak comes to an end as a result. Ace Glass finished with 17 points to lead the Cougars in a game where they led for more than 75 percent of the contest, but couldn't finish strong on the offensive or defensive end.

Four different Cougars reached double figures in the scoring department, including Glass. ND Okafor scored 13, Rihards Vavers scored 11, and Jerone Morton scored 10. WSU shot 32 percent from the floor in the loss.

The first half was a strong one for the Cougars, with Glass nailing all three of his shots from beyond the arc, along with five boards. ND Okafor also looked to be imposing himself in the paint with three early blocked shots. The Cougars had a 34-23 lead at the end of the opening 20 minutes.

In the second half, WSU stretched their lead to 17 points in the early going. That's where the Cougars' troubles really started. At that point, the WSU went more than ten minutes without a field goal, allowing the Beavers to gradually claw their way back into the contest. Oregon State outscored the Cougars 21-11 in the final five and a half minutes. OSU took the lead for good with three minutes remaining.

The Cougars made only six field goals in the entirety of the second half, shooting 25% from the field, scoring only four of their 30 points from the paint.

Oregon State guard Josiah Lake finished with a game-high 22 points, while forward Johan Munch recorded a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

The loss bumps WSU to 11-14 overall with a 6-6 record in conference play. Their road woes continue as their record in true road games falls to 1-8.

WSU will have the benefit of playing back in Pullman in their next contest on Saturday, February 7. They'll host the league-leading Santa Clara Broncos with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

