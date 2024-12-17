Washington State MBB Set For Showdown Against Rival Washington in Seattle
Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 WCC) @ Washington Huskies (7-3,0-2 Big Ten)
Date: Wednesday, December 18
Time: 8 PM PT // 11 PM ET
Location: Alaska Airlines Arena - Seattle, Washington
TV: FS1
Head coach David Riley's first season in Pullman is going well as the Washington State Cougars are off to a 9-2 start to the 2024 campaign. The Cougs will ride a three-game winning streak into Wednesday night's Apple Cup matchup with Washington in Seattle. The Cougs took down Missouri State in Pullman on Saturday night by a final score of 91-78.
The trip to Seattle will be a return to familiar territory for Cougs point guard Nate Calmese, who appeared in 16 games for UW last season. This year, the transfer leads WSU in points (15.5) and assists (4.5) per game.
The Cougars will be moving forward without star Cedric Coward this year, who had surgery this week to repair a shoulder injury. Coward has missed about half of WSU's contests this year, averaging 17.7 games in six games. Guard Marcus Wilson and forward Rihards Vavers are also expected to miss the rest of the year with their respective injuries, Riley revealed earlier this week.
UW leads the all-time series between the two sides 185 to 111. The series was split last year in the last year of the old Pac-12 alignment, with the Cougs winning in Seattle, but losing in Pullman.
