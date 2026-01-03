Washington State Outlast LMU in Pullman With Big Half From Glass

In their third West Coast Conference tilt of the season, David Riley's Washington State Cougars squad pulled off a 78-76 victory over Loyola Marymount University on Friday night in Pullman.

Washington State shot 51% from the floor, including ten makes on 23 attempts from beyond the three-point line. Rihards Vavers delivered a spirited effort off of the bench, sinking five three-pointers as part of a 17-point performance that led the Cougars in scoring.

On a night where he finished with 16 points, Cougars star guard Ace Glass scored 14 points in the second half to spur his team's performance. Glass also finished the night with five assists and three rebounds.

Perhaps the most all-around performance of the evening came from ND Okafor, who came especially close to a double-double. The Irishman scored 14 points with nine rebounds, in addition to blocking four shots and stealing a pass.

Early in the contest, it looked as if Washington State would be in for a different result than what they ended up with. LMU jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first five and a half minutes. However, WSU rallied to close the gap over the next ten minutes. Down 32-23 with 4:42 remaining in the half, the Cougs scored 11 consecutive points to gran a 34-32 lead at the break.

In the second half, the two sides were as even as could be. In the game's final minute, LMU and WSU were trading blows with Vide sinking two free throws to put LMU up 76-75. With ten seconds left, Glass drive to the basket and sank a layup while being fouled to put the Cougars ahead. Completing the and-one helped ice the victory.

While 12 turnovers didn't put the Cougs in an ideal position, sinking 12 of their 13 free throws on the night helped make up for it.

WSU's team effort also helped stave of a 28-point night from LMU guard Jan Vide, which included ten field goals from the Slovenian national.

With the victory, Washington State will improve to 7-9 on the season. The Cougars will have a very short break before hosting the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday, January 4 in Spoke at Numerica Veterans Arena. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

