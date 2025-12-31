Pro Cougs: Cam Ward's Strong Performance in Rookie Showdown Headlines Week 16

With the Washington State season officially over, all eyes turn to the NFL level with Coug alumni taking the field each week.

With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 16:

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)

Ward took on fellow rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints, but his impressive showing wasn't enough to power the Titans to a fourth win of the season. He made numerous highlight-reel throws, finishing the day with 251 yards and two scores on 52.5% completions in what was easily one of his best rookie games.

Next Game: Sunday, January 4, 1:00 PM EST - @ Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4)

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)

It was business as usual for the Patriots in their blowout victory over the New York Jets, and Williams saw a bit more action with injuries to the New England receiver room. He caught three passes for 20 total yards in the beatdown.

Next Game: Sunday, January 4, 4:25 PM EST - vs Miami Dolphins (7-9)

OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)

Lucas allowed four quarterback pressures and three hurries, as well as surrendering a sack of Sam Darnold.. He finished the day with a decent 68.5 Pro Football Focus grade, boosted by his clean run blocking.

Next Game: Saturday, January 3, 8:00 PM EST - vs San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)

Henley allowed 34 yards through the air on four completions, but didn't miss any tackles on the day, with six stops. His eight total tackles were enough for it to be a salvageable performance for him, but was still far below expectations as the Chargers fell to Houston.

Next Game: Sunday, January 4, 4:25 PM EST - @ Denver Broncos (13-3)

LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)

Luvu missed three tackles against the high-flying Dallas Cowboys' offense, but made life uncomfortable for Dak Prescott twice for two pressure. He also picked up six tackles, giving up just 18 passing yards in coverage.

Next Game: Sunday, January 4, 4:25 PM EST - @ Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)

Smith-Wade had a rough tackling day against the Seattle Seahawks with two misses, and his PFF grade sat at just 51.6 at the game's conclusion. He pressured Darnold once, made three tackles, and allowed 10 yards on two catches.

Next Game: Saturday, January 3, 4:30 PM EST - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)

Hicks was quiet throughout his 33 snaps in the Chiefs' Christmas night loss to the Denver Broncos, making just one tackle. He was thrown at once for a six-yard completion, and posted a 70.0 PFF defensive grade.

Next Game: Sunday, January 4, 4:25 PM EST - @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-14)

S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)

Thompson only allowed 7 yards through the air on one completion (two targets), and was sound in the tackling game with five total. His PFF grade ended up at 60.9 across 77 snaps.

Next Game: Sunday, January 4, 4:25 PM EST - @ Los Angeles Rams (11-5)

