WATCH: Washington State Head Coach David Riley Reviews Cougs' Win Over Portland
David Riley's Washington State Cougars improved to 15-5 on Saturday night, with a 92-70 win over the visting Portland Pilots. WSU greatly improved in their ability to take care of the ball, limiting themselves to only ten turnovers after averaging 17 over the last three games.
After the victory, Riley spoke to what helped his team secure the win and stay just 1.5 games back in the race for the West Coast Conference crown. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-"I thought we had a good finish. Great last 30, 32 minutes or so, and I just thought it was a lot more fun coaching this team today. We showed a lot more poise and discipline. I thought we played for each other and the big thing that we...I'm sure the guys and everyone is going to be talking about is our turnovers we took a big step with that, just to have 10 tonight. I think we took a step. I'm not going to say we we figured it all out. We got to show that for for quite a few more games to say that, but took a step in the right direction tonight."
-On ND Okafor's 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, as well as Kase Wynott's rebounding: "That's huge for us to get that bench production to get those guys making those kind of plays and they're going to just continue to grow with that."
-On carrying momentum into a new week: "The plan is to make sure that we understand what we did this week. I think the guys looked in the mirror, they were humble this week, we got humbled last week and I think they were very coachable. Just to understand that's what got us here and that's what's getting us a little bit more rhythm. We're understanding we need each other, we need to play for each other, we need to play physical and be disciplined. We can't be doing our own thing and I think that lesson hopefully hit home this week and and we can carry that forward."
