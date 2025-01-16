Washington State Offense Adds Trio of Former South Dakota State Running Backs
From the coaching staff, to the players, and in just about every other way, Washington State football is going to look a lot like South Dakota State 2.0 in 2025.
When Jimmy Rogers got the gig as the Cougs' new head coach back in late December, he brought with him plenty of Jackrabbits flavor to Pullman. Several of Rogers' assistants, along with a handful of players, came with him from Brookings. Howver, arguably no room will be more revamped with former SDSU talent than that of the running backs - it might be just what the doctor ordered for a position group that took a big hit this offseason.
The name that immediately jumps out in that group is Angel Johnson. As a junior last year with the Jacks, Johnson was not the leading rusher but he was still a big part of the offense. He appeared in 12 games and finished with 646 yards on the ground along with three touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 181 yards and another score. Johnson was quite productive while playing in the shadow of one of the FCS' top overall rushers in Amar Johnson.
Now he comes to a Washington State squad that lost its top two rushers from a season ago with Wayshawn Parker and QB John Mateer. The opportunity for Johnson to make an immediate impact is certainly there and if he can stay healthy throughout spring and summer, there's no reason he can't be near or at the top of the depth chart come fall.
Joining Johnson in his migration to the Evergreen State are fellow backs Kirby Vorhees and Maxwell Woods. The redshirt freshman Vorhees also saw significant time with SDSU, rushing for 581 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He saw time in 13 games while Woods, a true freshman last fall, appeared in seven contests. Woods carried the ball 29 times for 176 yards and found the end zone once.
All three backs should be contributors in some capacity in the new-look Cougars' ground attack in 2025, especially as former Jackrabbits running backs coach Robbie Rouse is now aboard in the same position on the staff. Familiarity with each other and the coaching staff might end up serving WSU very well, and there will be plenty of it to be had in the backfield next fall.
