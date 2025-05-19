Washington State Announces Soccer Schedule
The soccer season is still months away, but today we got our first news about what the Cougars season will look like. Washington State announced the full 2025 schedule today, with kick off set for August 14th against Utah State.
August 31st's match up against Georgia and September 4th's trip to California are definitely the highlights of the non-conference schedule. Both should be big tests of where the Cougars are as a team. The three game road trip from September 4th through the 14th featuring Cal, UC San Diego and UC Irvine is another early stretch where WSU should be challenged.
The conference schedule gets started on September 27th, when last year's WCC Champions, the Santa Clara Broncos, come to Pullman. The Cougars were close to contending for the WCC title last season, and if they can open conference play by knocking out the Broncos, that would make a statement.
The closing stretch of the season features another marquis match up, November 1sts contest against Pepperdine. Pepperdine tied with Santa Clara atop the WCC standings last season, but this year the Cougars get the Waves in Pullman on November 1st. With their final two games against San Francisco and Pacific, who struggled last season, Washington State could be in good position to finish the season strong.
The pieces are in place for Washington State to make a big push for a return to the NCAA Tournament. We're a couple months away from figuring out if they can pull it off this season.