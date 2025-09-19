Washington State Soccer Beat North Dakota State 2-0, But Lose Keeper
Todd Shulenberger's Washington State soccer team picked up a 2-0 home victory against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday evening.
It's the Cougars' second win of the season as their overall record improves to 2-2-3. WSU have now held their opponents scoreless in three of their last four games.
It was the first start for defender Ashle Reese, filling in for injured veteran Jenna Studer.
Jordyn Young had a header that looked promising at the 14:22 mark, but it went just wide after handling the pass from Reese. Aleena Watts had what looked like a solid chance of her own a minute later, but NDSU's Hannah Stipp saved the shot in the bottom center of the net.
Watts took another shot at a similar angle with more velocity in the 17th minute, but Stipp again made the save.
At the 26:30 mark, Maggie Mace sent a screamer toward the goal off of a corner kick, but it ricocheted across the face of the goal off of the left post and back into the field of play.
In the 29th minute, Alena Watts took a shot from inside the box on the lefthand side, and NDSU's Ava Stancina was called for a handball on the deflection. Maggie Mace took the penalty kick and sent it right into the middle of the net to give the Cougs the lead.
Near the 33-minute mark, WSU goalie Keara Fitzgerald was caught out of position, but two Cougar defenders were there to clear a shot from the Bison's Morgan Russman and keep the lead.
In the second half, WSU were on the attack again early, getting a hard shot right at Stipp from close, which the Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year deflected away at the 49:33 mark.
At the 71:01 mark, Fitzgerald made what looked like a routine play cycling the ball back to her defenders, then fell to the ground in pain clutching her knee. She was unable to put weight on her left leg and had to be carried off the field. Long Beach State transfer Zora Standifer subbed in for the Cougs in that spot. The full extent of Fitzgerald's injury was not made immediately clear.
In the 75th minute, WSU's Isabelle Wright was shown a yellow card for a slide tackle on NDSU's Hannah Arnold.
The Cougs extended their lead in the 83rd minute with a high shot from Abigail Siddall, which floated past Stipp into the right corner of the net.
WSU will be back in action Sunday morning (September 21) in Missoula against the University of Montana. That match is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on ESPN+.