Washington State Soccer: Cougars Battle San Diego to 1-1 Draw
Saturday evening, Washington State took on the San Diego Toreros with both teams neck and neck in the West Coast Conference standings. The Cougars will leave San Diego in the same position, after a strong offensive game from WSU was countered by a great performance from Torero goalkeeper Chloe Walls, resulting in a 1-1 tie. The Cougars are now 1-1-1 in conference play, and 3-4-4 overall.
After some early action from both sides, San Diego got on the board in the 12th minute, when Katelyn Bessemer picked up a deflection from WSU goalie Sidney Venier, and put it in the bottom left corner of the goal. San Diego got few great scoring chances Saturday night, but they made this one count.
Washington State got a few chances to even the game in teh first half, with Ava Ghoreishi, Maizy Kluksdal and Audrey Shackleford each forcing saves from Walls. The Cougars would have to wait until the second half to even the game.
They finally did in the 71st minute. Aaya McLyn was making a throw in for Washington State, and found Jordyn Young in the offensive zone with room to work with. McLyn made a long throw to get the ball to Young, and a quick step from Young gave her an opening to get the ball past Walls, making the score 1-1.
Washington State had a few chances to take the lead but couldn't get past the San Diego defense. They're best chance was their last. In the 89th minute a high arcing shot from Aaya McLyn hit the top cross bar, dropping the ball right in front of the goal line. Walls managed to cover the ball before a Cougar could get to it, securing the tie for the Toreros.
The Cougars will be back on the road for their next game, traveling to Moraga, California to take on Saint Mary's. That game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 8th, with kick off set for 4 PM PT.