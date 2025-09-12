Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Soccer: Cougars Pick Up First Win With 1-0 Victory Over UC San Diego

Jordyn Young put the Cougars on the board, while Jenna Studer and Keara Fitzgerald kept the Tritons off it, finally giving Washington State Soccer a W.

John Severs

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch ride out on a ATV before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
It took a few weeks but Washington State soccer has finally managed to put a mark in the win column, taking down UC San Diego 1-0 Thursday night. The win puts the Cougars record at 1-1-3 on the season, with the start of the conference season just a couple weeks away.

The first half of the game was slow going. Washington State out shot the Tritons 10-3, but only forced one save. UC San Diego came close to scoring several times, forcing two saves from Keara Fitzgerald and a diving block from Jenna Studer in the 14th minute, but the Cougars managed to keep the board clean.

The lone goal of the match came in the 60th minute. San Diego goalkeeper Charlotte Wilfert was attempting to pass the ball near the goal, but Jordyn Young read her perfectly and intercepted the pass for an easy score.

The Tritons did their best to even the score, putting up nine shots in the second half, but Keara Fitzgerald saved the only shot she faced and the Washington State defense took care of the rest, securing the team's first win of the season, and head coach Todd Shulenberger's 200th in his career.

The Cougars' California road trip continues in a couple days, with a visit to UC Irvine scheduled for Sunday, September 14th. Kick off is set for 1 PM PT.

John Severs
JOHN SEVERS

Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.

