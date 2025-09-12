Washington State Soccer: Cougars Pick Up First Win With 1-0 Victory Over UC San Diego
It took a few weeks but Washington State soccer has finally managed to put a mark in the win column, taking down UC San Diego 1-0 Thursday night. The win puts the Cougars record at 1-1-3 on the season, with the start of the conference season just a couple weeks away.
The first half of the game was slow going. Washington State out shot the Tritons 10-3, but only forced one save. UC San Diego came close to scoring several times, forcing two saves from Keara Fitzgerald and a diving block from Jenna Studer in the 14th minute, but the Cougars managed to keep the board clean.
The lone goal of the match came in the 60th minute. San Diego goalkeeper Charlotte Wilfert was attempting to pass the ball near the goal, but Jordyn Young read her perfectly and intercepted the pass for an easy score.
The Tritons did their best to even the score, putting up nine shots in the second half, but Keara Fitzgerald saved the only shot she faced and the Washington State defense took care of the rest, securing the team's first win of the season, and head coach Todd Shulenberger's 200th in his career.
The Cougars' California road trip continues in a couple days, with a visit to UC Irvine scheduled for Sunday, September 14th. Kick off is set for 1 PM PT.