Washington State Soccer: Cougars Shut Out By Saint Mary's in 1-0 Loss
Washington State Soccer spent 90 minutes chasing a Saint Mary's lead, but in the end weren't able to find an equalizing goal, leaving California with a 1-0 loss. The defeat drops the Cougars to 3-5-4 ovreall, and 1-2-1 in the West Coast Conference.
The Gaels got their goal early. In the seventh minute some nifty passing from Saint Mary's Briana Salvetti got the ball to Maddie Lucas, and Lucas dodged a Cougar defender to get the ball to Sydney Middaugh, who had an open lane for a shot that she took, putting the Gaels up 1-0.
Washington State's first big opportunity to tie the game came a few minutes later, when Isabelle Wright forced a clutch save from Kate Plachy in the 11th minute. Plachy came up with a few big saves whenever the Cougars tested her. Washington State only forced three saves, but none of them were easy.
The Cougars never quit, and the last hurrah came in the final minute of the game. A corner kick in the 89th minute got the ball to Ava Ghoreishi, and Ghoreishi managed to get the ball to Maizy Kluksdal, A scramble erupted in front of the goal, and Washington State was called for a handball, giving the Gaels an easy clear, and the win.
Maggie Mace was the biggest threat for Washington State, with three shots, two of them on goal. Maizy Kluksdal, Alena Watts, and Isabelle Wright each put one shot on goal. Other than the early score Washington State's defense was solid, allowing only 3 shots on goal from Saint Mary's over the course of the game, with Zora Standifer making two saves.
Washington State will return to Pullman for their next WCC contest. Loyola Marymount comes to town on Saturday, October 11th, with kick off set for 7 PM PT.