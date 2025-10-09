Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Soccer: Cougars Shut Out By Saint Mary's in 1-0 Loss

Saint Mary's got on the board early and managed to protect their lead for 80 minutes, despite a great effort from some of the Cougars top players.

John Severs

Jan 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch plays with a cell phone during a game against the St. Mary's Gaels in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. St. Mary's Gaels won 80-75. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch plays with a cell phone during a game against the St. Mary's Gaels in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. St. Mary's Gaels won 80-75. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Washington State Soccer spent 90 minutes chasing a Saint Mary's lead, but in the end weren't able to find an equalizing goal, leaving California with a 1-0 loss. The defeat drops the Cougars to 3-5-4 ovreall, and 1-2-1 in the West Coast Conference.

RELATED: Washington State Soccer: Cougars Battle San Diego to 1-1 Draw

The Gaels got their goal early. In the seventh minute some nifty passing from Saint Mary's Briana Salvetti got the ball to Maddie Lucas, and Lucas dodged a Cougar defender to get the ball to Sydney Middaugh, who had an open lane for a shot that she took, putting the Gaels up 1-0.

Washington State's first big opportunity to tie the game came a few minutes later, when Isabelle Wright forced a clutch save from Kate Plachy in the 11th minute. Plachy came up with a few big saves whenever the Cougars tested her. Washington State only forced three saves, but none of them were easy.

RELATED: Washington State Soccer: Cougars Take Down Seattle 4-2 in WCC Opener

The Cougars never quit, and the last hurrah came in the final minute of the game. A corner kick in the 89th minute got the ball to Ava Ghoreishi, and Ghoreishi managed to get the ball to Maizy Kluksdal, A scramble erupted in front of the goal, and Washington State was called for a handball, giving the Gaels an easy clear, and the win.

Maggie Mace was the biggest threat for Washington State, with three shots, two of them on goal. Maizy Kluksdal, Alena Watts, and Isabelle Wright each put one shot on goal. Other than the early score Washington State's defense was solid, allowing only 3 shots on goal from Saint Mary's over the course of the game, with Zora Standifer making two saves.

RELATED: Washington State Soccer: West Coast Conference Preview

Washington State will return to Pullman for their next WCC contest. Loyola Marymount comes to town on Saturday, October 11th, with kick off set for 7 PM PT.

Published
John Severs
JOHN SEVERS

Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.

Home/Soccer