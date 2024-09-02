Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Soccer Drop To 2-2 After Sunday Loss To Stanford

Joe Londergan

After two straight victories, Todd Shulenberger's Washington State Cougars soccer team dropped a 2-0 loss to the #2 Stanford Cardinal.

The home team's defense proved to the overwhelming, despite the Cougars maintaining possession for a majority of the game. Washington State failed to capitalize on 13 separate corner kicks in the contest compared to just one by the Cardinal. Stanford also had the advantage on total shots 15-11.

Stanford's two scores came from Mia Bhuta and Andrea Kitahata.

Goalkeeper Nadia Kooper made six saves despite the two goals allowed.

The Cougars' season continues on Thursday in Pullman against a UC Irvine squad with a current record of 1-5. That match will be televised on ESPN+. WSU are 2-2 to start the year.

Joe Londergan

