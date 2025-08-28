Washington State Soccer Travels To Idaho For Thursday Rivalry Clash
It's been two weeks since the Washington State women's soccer team took the field in their first and only match of the 2025 season so far. That match ended in a 1-0 loss to Utah State in front of a packed home crowd - a less than ideal result.
The Cougs will be looking for redemption on Thursday night when they make the very short trip to Moscow, Idaho for a matchup against one of the school's oldest rivals: the Idaho Vandals.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and fans can tune in on ESPN+ with commentary from Trevor Williams.
RELATED: Washington State Soccer: Cougars Fall to Utah State 1-0 in Season Opener
WSU will need a more effective offensive attack this week after their previous result. Just two of their 11 shots in the Utah State loss were on goal. Cougs head coach Todd Shulenberger indicated that his team is excited for the opportunity to secure a better result.
"The girls are in good spirits. They're ready to go. They're chomping at the bit," Shulenberger said this week during his media availability. "It's almost like second preseason you had. So, we'll see if we've gotten better since Week One."
RELATED: Pac-12 Announces Update in Search For Long-Term Media Partner
On the offensive front, Shulenberger noted his team's need to create more chances to get on the scoreboard for the first time this year.
"Just be maybe more creative in front of goal. I mean, I liked where we're at last year versus this year as far as our ability to move the ball up the field and we're more of a team. I like that aspect. But at the end of the day, you put the ball in the net. We can look as pretty as we want, put the ball in the net. So, we spent a lot of time the past week and a half with our due diligence in front of goal here."
On the Idaho side, the Vandals have had a much more eventful August than their counterparts with a 2-1-1 record. They opened with a 2-0 win over UC Riverside on August 14, followed by a 4-0 loss at Washington on August 17. They then travelled cross country for a 4-0 win of their own at UMass Lowell, then tied 0-0 at Stonehill College.
Immediately following Thursday's match, WSU will head back home for a huge showdown with the No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs, scheduled for Sunday.