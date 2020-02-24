HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Back to Reality: Huskies Still in Deep Hole

Dan Raley

The Washington basketball team, at least for an afternoon, looked renewed, even formidable, in its 87-52 beatdown of the California Bears.

What comes next?

The harsh reality is this: likely not much changes for Mike Hopkins' players.

The Huskies (13-14 overall, 3-12 Pac-12) dug themselves such a deep hole by losing nine consecutive games leading up to Cal, they probably won't escape the conference cellar or enter the league tournament as anything but the 12th seed.

The UW could be down to just three more regular-season games and a tourney appearance, and then the Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels era of Husky basketball comes to a dissatisfying end.

There was no bravado following the Cal blowout, rather a cautious outlook. Five weeks of losing will do that to you.

"We not trying to look ahead or behind," said Stewart, who remains a staunch teammate to the end (see video). "We're happy we got one win and got it started. We're just trying to keep it going."

The Huskies host eighth-place Washington State (14-13, 5-9) on Friday and finish up with road games the following week at first-place Arizona State (19-8, 10-4) and fifth-place Arizona (19-8, 9-5). 

The Cougars are beatable, but the UW still hasn't won a road game this season and typically struggles in the Arizona desert. A 1-2 finish isn't out of the question.

The Huskies stand two games behind 11th-place Oregon State (15-12, 5-10) with three to play. Last place looks inevitable. 

If the Pac-12 tournament were held today, Washington would open play against a fifth-seeded Arizona at 2:30 p.m. in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 11, maybe playing the Wildcats twice in five days.

The Huskies have to be encouraged that, after so many blow leads and near-misses over the previous month, several players stepped up against Cal.

Yet no reinforcements are on the way. Quade Green, the Huskies' academically ineligible point guard, won't get back in time for the Pac-12 tournament, even if he gets his grades in order. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huskies Hammer Cal to End Losing Streak, Hopkins Lets Emotions Pour Out

UW coach gets teary eyed after big win, thanks fans for hanging tough after more than a month of despair.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

Coming Monday: An Update On the Homeless Husky

Former UW and NFL linebacker Tim Meamber, who's been living in various vehicles for four years, has some news to share on his housing situation.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Drop Cal at Home

The Washington Huskies' nine-game skid came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon in Seattle. The UW used a 26-6 run in the first half to build a 17-point lead at the half.

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction: Bear Hunting on Montlake

On Saturday afternoon, the Washington Huskies dominated the California Bears 87-52. The victory gave the UW its third conference victory as it heads into the final three games of the season.

Mike Martin

WATCH: Kaila's Keys For Beating the California Golden Bears on Montlake

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies as they try to end their second-largest losing streak in school history of nine consecutive losses as they host the California Golden Bears.

Kaila Olin

Huskies Can't Win Because They Can't Shoot

Inaccurate UW takes nine-game losing streak up against California in Alaska Airlines Arena.

Dan Raley

Timmons Has Seen the Downside to Husky Basketball More Than Once

New Zealand big man was a member of 2017 UW team that lost its final 13 games to set the school record for futility.

Dan Raley

Coby Had an Unforgettable Month Before He Encountered a Forgettable Play

Former University of Washington running back showed His greatness, but it didn't last long enough.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

UW Losing Streak Reaches 9 -- Tied For Second Worst In School History

Huskies hang with Stanford for 30 minutes and then fade away once more and lose 72-64.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

WATCH: Kaila's Keys For Beating the Stanford Cardinal At Home

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies as they try to end their eight-game losing streak by beating the Stanford Cardinal at home on Montlake.

Kaila Olin