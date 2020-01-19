Behind the Numbers: Ducks Drop Dawgs

5

In the second half the Huskies couldn't find the bottom of the net to save their lives missing on all six shots from behind the arc. That's in stark contrast to hitting 5 of 13 including Isaiah Stewart's first three of the season.

The message from Oregon to Washington was clear: You will have to earn this one at the free-throw line. Only four Huskies made shots from the field in the second half: One bucket for each Isaiah Stewart, Jamal Bey, Nahziah Carter, and Tsohonis.

Despite bodies coming at Stewart from all directions the young man was able to stay out of foul trouble for the game, ending with 3 personal fouls. That goes with his 5 blocked shots and 2 steals. At the other end of the court he drew thirteen fouls and fouled Shakur Juiston.

Both team's rosters are chock-full of top-shelf athletes. With each team's stifling defenses they combined for 2 fast-break points the entire night.

Just when it seems impossible to find more ways to compliment Isaiah Stewart he finds more ways to impress. He played all but 2 minutes including all the way in the second half and over time. He finished two rebounds shy of a double-double in the first half and one shy of a double-double in the second half.