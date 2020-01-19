HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Behind the Numbers: Ducks Drop Dawgs

Mike Martin

5

In the second half the Huskies couldn't find the bottom of the net to save their lives missing on all six shots from behind the arc.  That's in stark contrast to hitting 5 of 13 including Isaiah Stewart's first three of the season.

4

The message from Oregon to Washington was clear:  You will have to earn this one at the free-throw line.  Only four Huskies made shots from the field in the second half: One bucket for each Isaiah Stewart, Jamal Bey, Nahziah Carter, and Tsohonis.  

3

Despite bodies coming at Stewart from all directions the young man was able to stay out of foul trouble for the game, ending with 3 personal fouls.  That goes with his 5 blocked shots and 2 steals.  At the other end of the court he drew thirteen fouls and fouled Shakur Juiston.  

2

Both team's rosters are chock-full of top-shelf athletes.  With each team's stifling defenses they combined for 2 fast-break points the entire night.   

1

Just when it seems impossible to find more ways to compliment Isaiah Stewart he finds more ways to impress.  He played all but 2 minutes including all the way in the second half and over time.  He finished two rebounds shy of a double-double in the first half and one shy of a double-double in the second half.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CBS-TV's Raferty: 'I Think They're Back to Form'

Legendary broadcaster has seen Huskies basketball team at its best and worst

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

Instant Reaction: Ducks Drop Dawgs 64-61 in Overtime

The Huskies lose 64-61 in heart-breaking fashion to the Ducks in overtime. Isaiah Stewart led all scorers with 25 points but it was Oregon's Peyton Pritchard with a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in overtime to hush the packed Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

Mike Martin

UW Forgets to Duck: Pritchard Throws a Knockout Punch

Huskies fritter away a 16-point lead in tightly contested overtime game.

Dan Raley

P.J. Carlesimo: 'They're Going To Be a Very Good Team'

Early expectations placed on UW were too great, ex-coach turned broadcaster says.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: Instant Reaction Podcast 2020 Schedule Released

Andrew Percival, Trevor Mueller, and Mike Martin give their instant reaction to the Washington Huskies 2020 football schedule. Did Pac 12 Commissioner get it right? According to Percival, where does the Huskies strength of schedule rank? Who is the conference's dark horse?

Mike Martin

What a Rock Star: Hopkins Shows His Fan Side

Washington basketball coach lets his hair down discussing his favorite band.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

From QB to QB: Pelluer Liked How Eason Handled Scrutiny

Former Huskies great praises departing UW leader for being cool under fire.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

Price is Right: It's 'Machine,' Not Ray

Former high-scoring forward with the great nickname closely follows the Huskies.

Dan Raley

by

Kelhenny

Ngata Turns Impatient: UW LB Leaves in Search of Playing Time

Huskies defender showed promise but couldn't get on the field and got passed by.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast; It's RaeQuan's World

Washington bounced back after a tough week in the Bay Area. Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller review the win against Oregon State and cover the emergence of RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis.

Mike Martin