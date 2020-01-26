HuskyMaven
Behind the Numbers: It's Not All Gloom and Doom for UW Men's Basketball

Mike Martin

5 

Gloom:  Utah had a 12-2 offensive rebounding advantage in the second half.  The Huskies were more efficient in converting their second-chance opportunities into points.  However, based upon the sheer volume of rebounds for Utah led to more second chance points. 

Reason to Hope:  If UW could have gotten one more body on a Utah offensive player to eliminate one offensive rebound that led to a Ute bucket the Huskies could have come away with a 66-65 victory. 

4 

Gloom: Utah didn't score from the floor in the final 4 minutes (actually, 3:59), hitting 8 of their 9 free-throws to chip away at the Washington lead.  Washington's last points came on 4-0 run with a jumper by Stewart and two free-throws by RaeQuan Battle, giving the Huskies a 66-61 advantage with just under a minute and a half remaining.  The Utes hit all six of their free-throws to seal the victory. 

Reason to Hope:  Jaden McDaniels 4th personal foul was also a technical foul that led to a 6-point possession.  While there's a clear pattern of mental errors for McDaniels he's played quite well since his previous technical foul.  He's seen how those two mental mistakes proved to be costly and has to know that he cannot have those mental lapses again.  Eliminating that single error of McDaniels and the Huskies get out of Salt Lake City with a 66-61 victory. 

3 

Gloom:  The Huskies had 17 turnovers against Utah on Thursday night.  Regardless of who has been bringing the ball up the court that number has remained somewhat consistent throughout the season.  However, they coughed up the ball 10 times in the first half.  They had but that number in half to 5 turnovers in the first 19 minutes of the second half but turned over the ball twice in the final minute.

Reason to Hope:  UW's seven second-half turnovers led to 10 points.  Utah's three turnovers led to just 3 Husky points.  The Huskies forced 10 turnovers in the first half but just 3 in the second half.  If they could have forced just one more turnover and/or had gave up the ball one fewer time the scoreboard could have read 66-65. 

2 

Gloom:  Two was the number for number 5, Jason Bey.  In the closing seconds of the game Bey had his only turnovers of the game including an offensive foul that gave the ball back to the Utes.  He also finished with 2 points going 2-2 at the free-throw line, he had 2 personal fouls and two steals.   

Reason to Hope:  If Bey didn't have the offensive foul/turnover in the closing second his team would have been in position to take the lead.  The Huskies shot 60-percent in the second half and they could have taken some confidence as they went to Colorado with a 68-67 victory. 

1 

This is a very long season with 13 games left.  Freshmen are doing very freshmen things and that's expected but the expectation is that they do them less-frequently over the next 6 weeks.  Every player needs to make one better play, get one extra rebound, commit one fewer foul the final 13 games can have a very different feel.  Bad teams don't go up by 16 points to Oregon and 12 points and collapse, youth-filled teams do.

The difference between a Major League Baseball player being an all-star hitting .320 and a being an ordinary player hitting .275 is that all-star player is making one better decision each game than other player. If each Husky player makes one better decision each game the direction of UW's season can take a vastly different course.

Comments

Basketball

