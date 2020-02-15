HuskyMaven
Behind the Numbers: Understanding USC's Second-Half Surge

Mike Martin

5

This game had a 17-point swing from 37 seconds in the first half through the first six-plus minutes of the second half.  Late in the opening half, Washington built a seven-point advantage on Jaden McDaniels' dunk.  Just before the break, Trojans guard Daniel Utomi dropped in a layup to make it a five-point game at intermissiion. The Huskies began the second half ice cold, going 0-for-7 as USC took a 34-30 lead. Hameir Wright put an end to the 9-0 Trojan run with a 3-point bucket.

4

Isaiah Stewart was back doing what Isaiah Stewart does.  He shot over 50 percent from the field, was perfect from the free-throw line and registered another double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Stewart also had a team-high 4 blocked shots for the Huskies.

3

Both teams shot nearly the same percentages from the field and from 3-point range, roughly 36 and 25 percent.  However, the Trojans took seven more shots off seven more offensive rebounds. Nick Rakocevic led his team with 9 rebounds, including 3 offensive rebounds.  

2

UW had two players register double-doubles, Isaiah Stewart and fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels. They combined for 32 points, 21 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.  McDaniels had 14 first-half points, but he want cold in the second half, hitting just one shot from the floor.

The Trojans' defense had one blocked shot against Washington, opting to jam up the driving lanes in the first half. The Huskies still were productive in the paint, scoring 12 points. To begin the second half, the Huskies took their first four shot attempts from behind the 3-point line and missed them all Washington Coach Mike Hopkins called time out but it was too late as the home team had momentum.

Basketball

