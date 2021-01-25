Bey Earns Pac-12 Player of the Week Honors — First UW Recipient in Nearly 2 Years

The red-hot Husky player shot nearly 80 percent in home sweep of Utah and Colorado.

Jamal Bey launched 11 shots and made 10 in an 83-79 victory over Utah, including all four of his 3-point attempts.

The lone miss came midway through the opening half.

The University of Washington's 6-foot-6 junior from Las Vegas wasn't all that sure it was his fault.

"I thought I got a foul," Bey said.

For his near-perfect shooting against the Utes and a solid performance in an 84-80 win over Colorado for a home sweep, Bey was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, the first Husky to claim that honor in nearly two years.

Matisse Thybulle was the last UW recipient on Feb. 25, 2019.

After a disastrous season start for both the swingman and his team (3-11 overall, 2-7 Pac-12), Bey has had a breakout three weeks, scoring in double figures in five of six games.

"I looked in the mirror and said, 'I'm better than this and I can help our team more than I have been,' " Bey said. "That's what I've been trying to show. My mindset is I'm trying to win."

He provided just six double-figure outings previously in his Husky career, with 14 points his high game over that time.

Against Utah and Colorado, Bey averaged 21 points and shot 79 percent from the floor (15 of 19), including 85 percent behind the 3-point line (6 of 7).

His 28-point game was 10 better than his previous career high two weeks earlier at California.

He was not only high effective on offense, Bey provided 5 rebounds, 4 steals and a block against Utah.

He had one turnover in the two games.

Bey currently leads the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting at 51.5 percent (17 of 33).

The Huskies next play Washington State (9-6, 2-6) on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.

