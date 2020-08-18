Is UW's Quade Green Eligible Again? CBS Report Makes That Claim

Quade Green, the difference last season between a promising University of Washington basketball season and an unmitigated disaster, could be back in good graces with Mike Hopkins' ever-evolving program.

A report from CBS Hoops insider Jon Rothstein suggests the junior point guard from Philadelphia has regained his eligibility, which, if true, makes the Huskies immediately competitive again.

There has been no independent or official school confirmation of Green's status.

No Pac-12 basketball games, of course, will be played by the UW or anyone else in the Pac-12 until January at the earliest because of the pandemic-related fall shutdown for conference athletics. In the process, the Huskies have lost marquee games against Auburn at home and against Gonzaga in Spokane because of the health-crisis interruption.

Green, a transfer from Kentucky, played 15 outings for the Huskies, averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists per game, before he was ruled scholastically ineligible for a team ranked in the Associated Press top 25 after it beat eventual No. 1 Baylor.

The UW was 11-4 when the playmaker sat down and it was totally lost without him, dropping 13 of its remaining 17 games.

Wasted were the single seasons in the program for five-star 6-foot-9 forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. Both freshmen departed once the season ended and entered their names in the NBA draft, which has been moved to October.

The Huskies also are waiting on waiver decisions for transfers Erik Stevenson from Wichita State and Cole Bajema of Michigan, both shooting guards, that would enable them to play right away.

Should Hopkins have all three of these players available, the UW could be formidable again, though it remains guard-heavy and lacks proven big men.

The Huskies no longer have the NBA-bound Stewart and McDaniels, the graduated 6-11 Sam Timmins or 7-foot sophomore Bryan Penn-Johnson, who transferred to LSU. Reserve point guard Elijah Hardy also left for Portland State.

Hopkins has a core roster of senior swingmen Naz Carter and Hameir Wright, junior guard Jamal Bey, sophomore guards RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis, and a pair of inside players in 6-10 Nate Roberts and 6-9 J'Raan Brooks.

Roberts appeared in 19 games last season and averaged 1.4 ppg, while Brooks sat out as a transfer from USC.

The UW has no incoming freshmen for the upcoming season.

