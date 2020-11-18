SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Bajema Receives Waiver, Making Him Eligible for Next Week's UW Opener

Dan Raley

The last bit of outstanding Husky basketball paperwork has been completed.

Cole Bajema, one of two Division I transfers joining the University of Washington basketball program, has received his NCAA waiver that enables him to play right away when the season begins next week, the school announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7 Bajema, a shooting guard and local player from Lynden, Washington, left Michigan in the offseason to return home and play.

He joins Wichita State transfer and 6-3  shooting guard Erik Stevenson, another locally produced player from Lacey, Washington, who was cleared to play last week. 

Stevenson, a junior, was a starter and an 11.1-point scorer last season at the Kansas school and should find himself in the opening lineup when the Huskies open against Portland State on Nov. 25 at home, with tipoff at 8 p.m.

Bajema, a sophomore, played in a handful of games for the Wolverines last winter and left the school over his lack of playing time. He likely will begin his UW career by coming off the bench, but is expected to contribute.  

"Cole is an extremely hard worker who is highly skilled," Husky coach Mike Hopkins said. "He has great size and elevates everyone around him on and off the court. He's another local guy who is a great addition to our program and we're excited to see him in the purple and gold."

The addition of Bajema and Stevenson, plus junior-college guard Nate Pryor, should greatly boost the Huskies, who have lost six players off a last-place Pac-12 team to the NBA, transfer, graduation and suspension.

Leading returning scorer Naz Carter, a 6-6 senior who averaged 12.2 points per game, isn't expected back after being dropped from the team for a code of conduct violation. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: National Title Chase Brought Close Friends Together

Dennis Erickson and Keith Gilbertson grew up together, coached football together and had to share a college national championship.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Pleasant Dreams: Kamari Is the No. 1 Husky TB, Taking it All in Stride

The University of Washington senior doesn't let much bother him. He just takes things, such as starting at running back, as they come.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

While Some Huskies Have More Playing Time, Here's 6 Who Have Regressed

UW coach Jimmy Lake has made it more competitive than ever for starting jobs and game action. Here are six who have fallen back some.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

After 8 Months in NBA Limbo, Stewart, McDaniels Ready to Be Drafted

The former University of Washington big men are projected as late first-rounders in Wednesday's draft.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen's Party Became Wake After UCLA's Upset in '90

The Huskies let a huge opportunity get away the year before their successful national championship run.

Dan Raley

Lake Plans to Keep Everyone Guessing as Much as He Can on Offense, Personnel

The University of Washington coach, in his Monday presser, discussed the pros and cons of the opening-night win over Oregon State.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Return to Glory? Trent McDuffie Punt-Runback Prowess Could Really Elevate the Huskies

The 2019 Washington Huskies were inconsistent in the return game. Trent McDuffie could turn that around in a big way for this team.

Mike Martin

Morris-led Huskies Do Just Enough to Beat the Beavers in Season Opener

The long-overdue UW debut brought a number of surprises, both good and bad, in a 27-21 victory.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: UW Had Everything, Notably a Linebacker Surplus

The Huskies were two-deep with speedy, physical players on the second row who raised havoc for 12 games. Here's how an old linebacker viewed them.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Zion Turns into Pass-Rushing Lion, Earns Pac-12 Weekly Honors

Tupuola-Fetui is honored by the conference for his first-game performance in applying pressure.

Dan Raley