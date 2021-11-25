Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ex-Husky Guard Finds Range Again After Frigid Start with New Team

    Erik Stevenson overcomes 2-for-25 shooting slump from 3-point range to settle in.
    Author:

    The news out of the South is encouraging — Erik Stevenson has found his shot.

    His nice-looking but low-percentage jumper went missing somewhere between Seattle and Columbia, South Carolina, but the former University of Washington shooting guard since has put everyone at ease who has a vested interest in the South Carolina Gamecocks.

    After opening the season a glacial 2-for-25 from 3-point range in three outings, and 10 for 43 overall, Stevenson has bounced back nicely in his past two games for his new SEC team, finding the hoop with great regularity.

    On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-3 guard from Lacey, Washington, who left the Huskies immediately after last season and couldn't get out of town quick enough, rained down 9 of 14 shots, including 5 of 7 behind the line, on Wofford in an 85-74 victory and scored a team-high 25 points. 

    The game before that, a 66-63 win over UAB, Stevenson topped the Gamecocks with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 3 of 5 from trey range.

    Read More

    Stevenson, in his third collegiate stop, pressed in a big way early on while trying to show the locals he was a far better player than his UW record indicated, that it was a basketball anomaly. 

    Obviously, he just had to relax and shoot his way through it. 

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Erik Stevenson scored season-high 25 against Wofford.
    Basketball

    Ex-Husky Guard Finds Range Again After Frigid Start with New Team

    just now
    Terrell Brown has been a terror at the Crossover Classic.
    Basketball

    Huskies Don't Have Much to Offer Nevada, Lose Tourney Finale

    36 minutes ago
    wsu video pre
    Football

    4th and Inches: Lots to Play for in Apple Cup for Both Teams

    5 hours ago
    Dave Aranda is a hot coaching commodity at Baylor.
    Football

    Dave Aranda In Husky Stadium? The Baylor Coach Has Been There Before

    7 hours ago
    Sam Huard signals to the sideline against ASU.
    Football

    Huskies Have Started 44 Players — and 45th Is Possible in Apple Cup

    10 hours ago
    Terrell Brown Jr. went for a career-high 32 against South Dakota State.
    Basketball

    Brown-led Huskies Enjoy Another Big Night in South Dakota, win 87-76

    9 hours ago
    Bob Gregory expects to be coaching a long time.
    Football

    Bob Gregory on His Future: 'Going to Have to Work Until I'm like 90'

    Nov 23, 2021
    Jimmy Lake coaches at Arizona in October.
    Football

    Fired Not Quite a Week, Lake's Name Pops Up for Job Opening

    Nov 23, 2021