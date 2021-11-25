Ex-Husky Guard Finds Range Again After Frigid Start with New Team

The news out of the South is encouraging — Erik Stevenson has found his shot.

His nice-looking but low-percentage jumper went missing somewhere between Seattle and Columbia, South Carolina, but the former University of Washington shooting guard since has put everyone at ease who has a vested interest in the South Carolina Gamecocks.

After opening the season a glacial 2-for-25 from 3-point range in three outings, and 10 for 43 overall, Stevenson has bounced back nicely in his past two games for his new SEC team, finding the hoop with great regularity.

On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-3 guard from Lacey, Washington, who left the Huskies immediately after last season and couldn't get out of town quick enough, rained down 9 of 14 shots, including 5 of 7 behind the line, on Wofford in an 85-74 victory and scored a team-high 25 points.

The game before that, a 66-63 win over UAB, Stevenson topped the Gamecocks with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 3 of 5 from trey range.

Stevenson, in his third collegiate stop, pressed in a big way early on while trying to show the locals he was a far better player than his UW record indicated, that it was a basketball anomaly.

Obviously, he just had to relax and shoot his way through it.

