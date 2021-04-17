Ex-Husky Tsohonis Finds New Home in Virginia Commonwealth

Four of the six UW basketball transfers have landed elsewhere.

Marcus Tsohonis, one of six University of Washington basketball players to enter the transfer portal, has found perhaps the best landing spot, joining Virginia Commonwealth.

The 6-foot-3 junior guard will join a Rams team in Richmond, Virginia, coming off an encouraging 19-7 season that ended up in the NCAA tournament, though COVID-19 wiped out its opening-round game with Oregon.

Of the Huskies who have left the program, four are committed now. Senior guard Erik Stevenson will play for South Carolina, senior guard Nate Pryor has joined New Mexico State and junior guard RaeQuan Battle has turned to Montana State.

Only senior forward Hameir Wright and junior forward J'Raan Brooks remain uncommitted and are still looking for schools.

Tsohonis from Portland, Oregon, was one of the few Huskies who upped his game during their disastrous 5-21 season, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer at 10.4 points per game. He did this while starting just 4 of 23 games, one of the reasons he left.

Tsohonis and coach Mike Hopkins simply were never on the same page over his minutes and role. One game the guard would sit out against Arizona, the following outing he would score 24 points against Stanford.

The unconventional player with the stylish and outlandish hair produced five games of 20 points or more, topped by a 29-point outing at Washington State, one in which he hit the game-winner at the buzzer.

Hopkins preferred to limit his starts and playing time, presumably over defensive lapses.

Tsohonis is one of two players to transfer to VCU in the past two days, joining Providence forward Jimmy Nichols, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward.

