Follow the Leader? Huskies Eke Out Win on Tsohonis Buzzer-Beater

The opportunistic guard steps in for an ill Quade Green and scores a career-high 29.

Quade Green went one-on-one with Isaac Bonton in Pullman.

They compared heavy coats.

Seats on the bench.

How their teams might play without them.

Green won this battle.

He came out ahead as a spectator because his able replacement, Marcus Tsohonis, decided things for everyone.

With the top scorers unusually sidelined for each team, the Washington Huskies did a better job of adjusting, with Tsohonis dropping in a one-hander in the key with 2.4 seconds left to beat the Washington State 65-63 on snowy Monday night in Pullman.

At tipoff, the teams revealed that Green suffered from an illness (not COVID-19) and Bonton was nursing a sprained ankle.

The production loss was significant: Green's 15.3 points per game to Bonton's 18.4 for WSU.

However, the UW (4-16 overall, 3-12 Pac-12) had two things going for it against the Cougars (10-10, 5-10).

Marcus Tsohonis and memory loss.

Drawing just his second start of the season, the Huskies' sophomore guard and provider of instant offense, regardless of his role, poured in a career-high and team season-high 29 points, for his fifth time over 20 this season.

Hitting 13 of 20 shots, Tsohonis took the ball into the key and launched one of his patented shots two clicks before the buzzer to snap a five-game losing streak and pull out victory that was never salted away.

"I was going to make the right basketball play," Tsohonis said. "We had them on my their heels. I knew I had to make a play. I had to get a shot."

This marked the first game in 13 months in which the UW went an entire game without Green.

Last year, it didn't go well.

Green became academically ineligible and the Huskies nosedived from an 11-4 team to a Pac-12 last-place finisher at 15-17.

Tsohonis, who started against Stanford in January, helped these guys forget all about that mess and concentrate on the current one, which involves another last-place team.

"The thing I was most proud was he's got a knack to score, but he ran the team tonight," UW coach Mike Hopkins said. "I was really, really pleased with his poise when he had the ball."

Tsohonis got the game's first points on a put-back and helped find Erik Stevenson around the perimeter for seven early points of his 18 on the night.

The Huskies built an early 12-4 lead before WSU settled down and rallied for its only lead, 21-20 on a Noah Williams floater in the key.

As these teams were battling for the second time in eight days, Green and Bonton sat in opposite end zones. Bonton had the thicker parka.

He would need it to stay warm as his team repeatedly went cold.

With the teams tied at 23 and 4:28 left in the first half, Tsohonis took off on an impressive scoring tear.

He broke the deadlock by cutting for a lay-in off a Stevenson feed, sending the Huskies on a 14-0 run.

Tsohonis dropped in a baseline jumper, another lay-in and a jumper over the Cougars' D.J. Rodman to push the UW out to a 36-23 lead before setting for a 36-26 edge at intermission.

Yet in the closing seconds before half, the Huskies and Green watched nervously as Tsohonis went down in pain and got up limping.

This team is so thin, it couldn't stand to lose Tsohonis on top of Green. Luckily for the UW, the Portland product was ready to go for the second-half tip.

Bonton and Green watched from opposite end zones, masked up.

Of course, this one wasn't over.

Tsohonis got a couple of quick second-half buckets and the Huskies grabbed their largest lead at 42-28.

The Cougars wouldn't go away.

They went on a 17-1 burst to take a 45-43 lead.

At the end, somebody badly needed a leader.

Tsohonis took the initiative.

His driving shot with 5:31 left gave the Huskies the lead at 53-51.

It was hang-on time to the buzzer.

Noah Williams' driving lay-in tied the game at 63 with 10 seconds left.

Then it was time for the Huskies to follow the new leader: Tsohonis.

Seven seconds later, he delivered once more.

