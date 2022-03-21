Skip to main content

Former Husky Assistant TJ Otzelberger Is Talk of NCAA Tourney

The Iowa State head coach spent two seasons on Lorenzo Romar's staff.

TJ Otzelberger finds himself in a magical place, in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, as a master rebuilder who in his first season has turned Iowa State from a 2-22 disaster into a 22-12 giant-killer.

He used to be at the University of Washington. 

For the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Otzelberger was a Lorenzo Romar assistant coach, in Seattle long enough to recruit a top 10 class in Dejounte Murray, Marquese Chriss and Matisse Thybulle.

And then he was gone.

Otzelberger was never going to the Huskies' Tommy Lloyd, spending year after year as a loyal basketball lieutenant. He was much more ambitious.

The Milwaukee native and former Wisconsin-Whitewater point guard ultimately became a head coach for South Dakota State and UNLV before deciding that a third coaching stint at Iowa State was where he most wanted to be.

After previously serving as the lead recruiter and bench coach for Cyclones head coaches Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm, he replaced Prohm almost exactly a year ago. 

Otzelberger, 44, now is the youngest of the 16 coaches who still have their teams in March Madness contention.

After losing in the Big 12 tournament to Texas Tech 72-41, he's guided Iowa State past LSU 59-54 and Wisconsin 54-49 in a pair of stirring upsets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More


Otzelberger first came to Iowa State as an assistant coach for McDermott in 2006 and stayed on when Hoiberg took over as the Cyclones coach in 2010, spending eight seasons in Ames altogether.

He left Iowa State for the UW, but went right back to the school after his two seasons in the Pac-12. This time, he stayed one year with the Cyclones before receiving his first head-coaching job at South Dakota State for the 2016-17 season.

He became a head coach the same year that Romar was fired at the UW and replaced by Mike Hopkins, a Syracuse assistant coach.

Otzelberger has another Seattle connection, as well. He's married to Alison Lacey, a three-time All-Big 12 player for the Iowa State women’s basketball program, leading it to four NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite Eight (2009) and Sweet 16 (2010). 

She played professionally in the WNBA for the Seattle Storm, including its championship season of 2010.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Jordan Lolohea stares back as his photo is snapped.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 51): Jordan Lolohea Is Man on New Mission

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
CJ Jacoben received birthday wishes from the UW.
Recruiting

Idaho Prospect Deals with Recruiting Intricacies

By Dan Raley21 hours ago
Myles Murao leaves the field after the Apple Cup.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 50): Myles Murao Should Be Ready to Play, Start and Excel

By Dan RaleyMar 20, 2022
Liona Lefau has narrowed his college choices to eight schools, including the UW.
Recruiting

Huskies Had Hawaiian LB Standout Nearby, Will Now Try to Reel Him In

By Dan RaleyMar 19, 2022
Ezekiel Turner celebrates a turnover with the Arizona Cardinals.
Husky Legends

Former UW Jack of All Trades Ezekiel Turner Won't Go Away, Re-Signs with Cardinals

By Dan RaleyMar 19, 2022
Caden Jumper was dressed for the Arizona State game.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 49): Jumper Has Skills the New Staff Might Not Know

By Dan RaleyMar 19, 2022
Bob Gregory coached the final three UW games in 2021 as the interim leader.
Football

Bob Gregory Reportedly Joining Oregon as Analyst

By Dan RaleyMar 18, 2022
Dominiq Penn has left the UW program.
Basketball

Little-Used Dominiq Penn Leaves UW Basketball Program

By Dan RaleyMar 18, 2022