Former Husky Guard Michael Carter and Long Beach State Part Ways

Team drops the 6-foot-5 guard hours before its regular-season finale on Saturday.

Michael Carter, former University of Washington basketball guard, was dismissed by Long Beach State for unexplained reasons just hours before facing UC Irvine to close the regular season.

In his second season, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Carter was the team's second-leading scorer at 14.6 points per game after averaging 12.4 as a sophomore.

Dan Monson, the LBS coach and one-time Gonzaga leader prior to Mark Few, wouldn't provide a specific cause for dropping the Seattle player from his roster, talking only in generalities.

"Michael Carter is a really good player, he's a good person, I wish him the best," Monson said after his game on Saturday. "But he's no longer part of our program, so I think the players understand that there are standards that we have to meet in this program and I'm going to hold them all — the leading scorer or anybody else — to the same standard."

On social media, Carter's father, also Michael, acknowledged his son's departure from Long Beach State, but he asked that people don't press him about it.

From Seattle's O'Dea High School, Carter played for Mike Hopkins' first team at Washington in 2016-2017, appearing in 17 games and averaging 1.3 points per game.

He transferred to South Dakota State, where he didn't play, and then on to Long Beach State.

Carter last played for Long Beach State on Friday night, scoring 15 points in a 71-68 loss in the first of two games against UC Irvine.

He is a junior with one or two seasons of eligibility remaining because of pandemic provisions.

Monson's team, which doesn't have a nickname after dropping 49ers, finished the regular season with a 5-11 record, 4-8 in the Big West Conference. It now advances to the league tournament in Las Vegas without Carter.

