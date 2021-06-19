Former Husky Naz Carter Receives NBA Workout with Hornets

Nahziah Carter, attempting to resurrect his basketball career following an unpleasant ouster from the University of Washington, worked out on Thursday for the Charlotte Hornets, four days ahead of the NBA draft.

The UW suspended the 6-foot-6 senior forward from Rochester, New York, last October amid allegations by two women of sexual misconduct. The school investigated the claims and upheld the decision, and Carter left the school in early December.

The Hornets brought in North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Dayton's Jalen Crutcher, Winthrop's Chandler Vaudrin, Tennessee's Yves Pons, Minnesota's Marcus Carr and the Huskies' Carter for extended looks as they prepare for the coming draft..

Carter hasn't played in a college basketball game for 16 months, since the final game of the 2019-20 season in the Pac-12 tournament. He led that 15-17 team in scoring at 12.2 points per game and was expected to be a leader for last season's team.

It's unclear if his problems in Seattle will prevent him from having an NBA career, but he was able to land the North Carolina workout with the Hornets.

Charlotte, after making its first playoff appearance in six seasons and losing to the Indiana Pacers in a play-in game, is trying to refortify its roster so it can make a deeper run.

Carter, the nephew of entertainer Jay-Z, at one time turned up in NBA mock drafts as a second-round pick.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven