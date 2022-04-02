Skip to main content

Former Oregon State PG Choosing Between UW and Mississippi State

The ex-Beavers' playmaker topped the Pac-12 in assists with 5.5 per game.

Dashawn Davis, the Pac-12 leader in assists for a sorry Oregon State team, has entered the transfer portal and will choose between the University of Washington and Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-2 junior point guard from the Bronx, New York, averaged 5.5 assists per game for the 3-28 Beavers, who lost both games it played against the Huskies, 82-72 in Corvallis and 78-67 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Davis scored 17 points in each game against Mike Hopkins' team and dished out 8 and 6 assists, respectively. 

The playmaker obviously is looking for a new place to play after OSU turned into a disaster and he saw how Hopkins used Terrell Brown Jr. and the others in the backcourt. 

"I like how they let their guards go because I need to be free," Davis told 247Sports.

Davis spent his first two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, before coming to Oregon State.

Once in Corvallis, he started 21 of 27 games and averaged 10.9 points, with a season-high 31 points in a double-overtime loss to USC. He finished with 15 double-figure scoring outings.

If there's a drawback to his game, Davis isn't much of a 3-point shooter, hitting just 18.8 percent, or 9 of 48 attempts. 

