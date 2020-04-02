HuskyMaven
S-I Prep All-America Second Team Headlined by Gonzaga, USC commits

Dan Raley

Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley. 

They'll be coming through Alaska Airlines Arena someday soon. Unfortunately for Washington, they'll be wearing Gonzaga and USC uniforms, respectively, giving the host Huskies all sorts of grief.

Suggs from Minneapolis and Mobley from Temecula, California, headline the second unit for Sports Illustrated's inaugural high school All-American team, joined by LSU commit and shooting guard Cameron Thomas of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, uncommitted forward Michael Foster from Phoenix and Kentucky commit and shooting guard Brandon Boston from Chatsworth, California.

Suggs is a dazzling 6-foot-3 point guard from Minnehaha Academy who scored 2,945 points and dished out 735 assists in his career, averaging 23.3 points and 5 assists per game as a senior.

Gonzaga will have him at least for a year unless something dramatic happens. When he committed, Suggs was talking about skipping college and going overseas to play, but the pandemic has likely ended all of those conversations. He was also heavily recruited by Florida, Florida State, Iowa State and Minnesota.

He should take part in at least one Gonzaga-Washington game, with the accompanying video offering a glimpse of warm-ups prior to the most recent matchup in the state rivalry, 

The ultra-confident Suggs appears sold on the Zags, saying, "To me, Mark Few is the best coach in the country. He has that winning mentality just like I do."

Mobley had Washington among his final seven schools, which also included Alabama, Arizona State, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA and USC.

The 7-footer, however, was never going anywhere but to the Trojans--his father Eric is an assistant coach and his 6-10 brother Isaiah just completed his freshman season at USC.

Washington will have its hands full trying to stop the Zags playmaker and the Trojans big man.

The Huskies better hope they land 6-10 Paolo Banchero, the S-I third-teamer from Seattle's O'Dea and 2021 prospect, who has a bigger swath of schools recruiting him than those two.

