HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Looking a Little Green: UW Tries to End Slide Against Stanford

Dan Raley

If Stanford is curious to see what he looks like, Quade Green will be the guy on the Washington bench, in street clothes, about five seats from the coaches.

It's worth a sneak peek.

Green won't win any individual conference honors this season, not with only 15 games played, but he might be the player who has more of an impact on the Pac-12 basketball race than any other.

By simply not being on the floor.

The Huskies were 11-4 with the point guard, someone who averaged 11.6 points and 4 assists per game, and are 1-10 without, including a 61-55 defeat to the Cardinal. 

It's been almost like a Greek tragedy playing out, with so much promise turned into absolute disaster by one twist of fate. A likely NCAA tournament berth exchanged for last place. Pure joy replaced by ongoing despair.

Another loss, and the Huskies match the second-longest losing streak in school history -- nine in a row, done in 1941, 1954 and 1994. 

No Green, no hope, no second chance.

"I felt even when Quade went out we were going to be fine," UW coach Mike Hopkins said. 

Asked if his remaining players were angry over the situation or at their ineligible teammate, Hopkins soft-pedaled the response. It's been just the opposite.

"I think they felt bad for Quade," he said. "Unfortunately, it's a little self-inflicted. At at the end of the day, when something gets taken away from you it's just an unfortunate situation."

Really, no negative reaction?

Just the contrary, Hopkins said.

"Our players always have been in support of him," the coach said. "I don't know if some of them wrote anything on their shoes for him or not."

Hopkins noted how others immediately received playing time where they didn't have it before. It needs to be a group response. 

As for him, the coach said the sudden loss of Green forced him to move from his comfort zone in managing his rotation. He's doled out time to more players than he prefers.

"I'm used to playing eight guys consistently," Hopkins said. "That's what I do. This is what we do. Sometimes when lose somebody, you're trying to find answers. There's maybe not the rhythm."

It's been a five-week search for normalcy that continues on Thursday night. Tipoff at Alaska Airlines Arena is at 7. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

During Bleak Times, Huskies Freshman Playmaker Tries to Dish Out Hope

Freshman point guard serves as face of spiraling University of Washington team more often than not these days.

Dan Raley

Kiper on Jacob Eason: He's a Late First-Rounder

Draft analyst gushes over former University of Washington quarterback's arm strength. See which team Kiper predicts he will end up with.

Dan Raley

by

Dillon88

The Kick That Never Happened: 199 Days to Michigan

Thirty-seven years ago, University of Washington kicker Jeff Jaeger got called back to the sideline -- and it didn't bother him one bit.

Dan Raley

UW Slide Began Against Stanford -- Will Slumping Cardinal Provide Relief?

Huskies host a faltering Bay Area team next, trying to avoid a ninth consecutive defeat.

Dan Raley

Ron Medved's Two-Way Husky Game to Remember

The versatile Washington back broke an 88-yard scoring run, intercepted two passes and preserved 19-11 win over Stanford.

Dan Raley

Ron Medved: The Husky Who Wanted to Play Every Down

Versatile Washington player stayed on the field even after one-platoon football was discontinued.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Two Points? Huskies Try Playing a Pair of Playmakers to Right the Ship

Hardy gets his shot as UW tries to pull out of precipitous tailspin against California on Thursday night.

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Washington's Night

With a 12-point lead in the second half, the Washington Huskies were poised to break their seven-game losing streak. Poor shot selection and the turnover bug hit as the Huskies wilted again. The loss sent the UW deeper into the bottom of the conference as it dropped its eighth consecutive game.

Mike Martin

by

Dillon88

Wright and Wrong: UW Forward Benched For Nearly Entire Game

Huskies junior forward was pulled one minute into UCLA contest and never returns.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: UW Misery Continues With Loss to UCLA

The Washington Huskies dropped their eighth consecutive game after holding a 12-point second-half lead. The Huskies fall to 12-14 on the season and have won just two conference games this season. Mike Martin looks at the stories behind the numbers in Washington's 67-57 loss in Los Angeles.

Mike Martin