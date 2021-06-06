Hameir Wright Finds a New College Basketball Home

The former UW forward heads to a Conference USA school to finish his career.

Forward Hameir Wright, the last of six University of Washington basketball players to enter the transfer portal and one of Mike Hopkins' original Husky recruits, will finish his collegiate career at North Texas, he disclosed on social media.

The 6-foot-9 Wright, a two-year UW starter, will join a Conference USA school located north of Dallas that finished 18-10 last season and upset Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Back to my old ways at a new destination … TIME TO WORK #BLESSED,” Wright wrote on Instagram.

Passing up a final year of eligibility in Seattle, Wright moved on after he was much maligned for his role in the Huskies' disastrous 5-21 season.

While one of the team's few big men, he preferred to sit on the wing and cast away at will from 3-point range with minimal success. He made just 29 of 100 treys, or 29 percent, while averaging 6.2 points per game.

Hopkins chose to start Wright in 25 of 26 games, second only to 6-foot-11 sophomore Nate Roberts, who opened in all 26, and not discourage his long-range shooting.

All the UW coach received in return was parting criticism from the Albany, New York, native that was shared in a podcast interview with former Husky big man Noah Dickerson on this Husky Maven site.

“I’m like, I might get a play called here or there,” Wright said in the podcast. “I might get a little longer leash. No. We running the same plays and [I’m] running the same position.”

The six who left the Husky program once the season ended are now all accounted for at new schools: guard Erik Stevenson (South Carolina), Marcus Tsohonis (Virginia Commonwealth), Nate Pryor (New Mexico State), RaeQuan Battle (Montana State), J'Raan Brooks (UC San Diego) and Wright (North Texas).

