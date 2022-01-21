Skip to main content

Hopkins Enters COVID Protocols, Will Miss Oregon State Game

Assistant coach Will Conroy will run the Huskies from the sideline.

Before going on the road trip, Mike Hopkins quipped that Thursday night's Washington-Oregon State basketball game in Corvallis, with its 8:30 p.m. opening tipoff, was being played past his bedtime.

Well, he won't be there after all.

Hours before the game, UW officials announced that the fifth-year Husky basketball coach had entered COVID protocols and would miss the Pac-12 match-up.

Will Conroy, a longtime Husky assistant coach and a former standout point guard, will serve as interim coach and run things for the Huskies (8-7 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) from the sideline against the Beavers (3-13, 1-5) at Gill Coliseum.

Even with everyone fully vaccinated, UW basketball coaches and players continuously have struggled with COVID interruptions 15 games into the season.

During the holidays, the Huskies had to postpone or cancel three games and went three full weeks without playing when the virus swept through much of the team.

The UW had the first college basketball team nationwide to have a game scrubbed because of the virus when it couldn't play on Dec. 4 at Arizona.

Read More

Thereafter individual players such as Jamal Bey and Riley Sorn have missed games after testing positive and having to quarantine. 

"It's been a day here safe, next day no," Hopkins said earlier this month. "It's constantly a lot of uncertainty and challenges. It's not just the play of your team, it's the mindset of your team. Some have different views of the Omicron, but it's real."

Hopkins had noted the irony in how his team, without vaccines available, went through an entire season without losing anyone to an illness and now fielding an inoculated team where there's been nothing but nonstop issues for the Huskies.

"Hopefully we can be safe and play in a safe environment so these kids can have some normalcy," he said two weeks ago.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Assistant Will Conroy will step in for Mike Hopkins at Oregon State.
Basketball

Hopkins Enters COVID Protocols, Will Miss Oregon State Game

1 minute ago
Gill Coliseum is an old-style arena.
Basketball

Huskies Play Oregon State in a Late One in Corvallis

3 hours ago
UW strength coach Tim Socha has been hired at Old Dominion.
Football

Former UW Football Weight Coach Hired by Old Dominion

6 hours ago
Dejounte Murray had a 23-10-14 triple-double against the Thunder.
Husky Legends

Dejounte Murray Legs Out Another Triple for the Spurs

7 hours ago
Raymond Pulido has a 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame and a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Scholarship to Huge Apple Valley Lineman

8 hours ago
Apple Cup boat moorage and partying in November.
Football

UW Schedules SEC's Tennessee for Home-and-Home Series

Jan 19, 2022
Kelze Howard has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Pursue Las Vegas Edge Rusher, Make Offer

Jan 19, 2022
Sav'ell Smalls looks for a UW breakthrough.
Football

4 Scuffling UW Players DeBoer Needs to Make Great

Jan 19, 2022