What a Rock Star: Hopkins Shows His Fan Side

We know him as Coach Mike Hopkins.

However, the Washington basketball leader isn't afraid to let everyone see another dimension to him.

The fan side. The silly person. The fun-loving guy behind the purple tie.

While breaking down Thursday night's energizing 64-56 victory over Oregon State, Hopkins learned who was at the game and for a moment he just lost it.

No, he wasn't jumping up and down about Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks receiver who had to see the local college hoop team.

Mention of this other person had Hopkins air drumming. Swooning. Talking about the group's new album. His favorite band.

You could almost picture him sleeping overnight somewhere, outside a venue, just to get tickets. Or getting passed through a mosh pit. Head-banging.

If he'd known this certain guitarist was in the house, Hopkins would have momentarily set aide his coaching duties and hugged and kissed this guy!

See who had his attention for a moment in the post-game news conference.